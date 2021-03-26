Noah Dobson missed his sixth straight game on Thursday night as the Islanders beat the Bruins in overtime, 4-3, and also will sit out the next two games in Pittsburgh after being cleared from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list on Wednesday.

Coach Barry Trotz, while confirming the defenseman tested positive, said he hopes Dobson will be available to return after this road trip.

"He didn’t have massive symptoms," Trotz said. "He was pretty well symptom-free, for the most part. We’ll go through all the protocols of doing the EKGs, all the things that you do. Then you slowly ramp him up, following all the protocols. Get him on ice then and get the heart ramped up over the course of protocols and get him ready to play.

Hopefully he’ll be very close to being ready to go when we get back from this trip."

The Islanders will face the Capitals at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday.

Rask exits early

Bruins starting goalie Tuukka Rask, playing his first game since appearing to tweak his back on March 7, exited with an upper-body injury after stopping all six shots he faced in the first period.

Ex-Islander Jaroslav Halak took over and made 23 saves. Halak had been in net for a 7-2 road loss to the Islanders on Feb. 25 in which he allowed five third-period goals as well as a 2-1 shootout loss on March 9 at Nassau Coliseum.

Isles files

The Bruins hosted fans at 12% of capacity (2,191) for the first time this season . . . Jean-Gabriel Pageau (goal, two assists) has five goals in five games against the Bruins this season . . . Defenseman Nick Leddy had two assists, giving him 22 . . . The Islanders announced that Nickelodeon, the youth-themed cable network, will provide exclusive content on the team’s social media platforms and in-game presentation on April 3. The Islanders will face the Flyers at the Coliseum that night.