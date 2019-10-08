Josh Bailey will play in his 800th game – all with the Islanders – but the bigger milestone may be prized defense prospect Noah Dobson making his NHL debut against the Oilers on Tuesday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders will conclude their season-opening, three-game homestand, part of a larger stretch that sees them play 12 of their first 17 at home.

Coach Barry Trotz would not confirm his lineup but Dobson came off the ice with the regulars at the team’s optional morning skate in East Meadow while Johnny Boychuk, in the lineup the first two games paired with Nick Leddy, stayed out with the extras.

“Obviously it would be a dream come true,” Dobson said on Tuesday morning. “It’s something you work toward all your life. I’m just going to stay ready. If I get the opportunity, I’m just going to enjoy the moment and have a good game.”

Dobson, 19, the 12th overall pick in 2018, did not play as the Islanders split their first two games, losing to the Capitals, 2-1, on Friday and then beating the Jets, 4-1, on Sunday. That was partly as a precaution as he recovered from unspecified tightness that caused him to leave practice early a week ago, partly because Boychuk earned the playing time and partly because Trotz still saw some deficiencies in the teenager’s play.

Trotz talked about the need for Dobson to improve the details in his game and adjust to playing defense in the NHL as opposed to junior hockey. Dobson is not eligible to be sent to the AHL this season so the Islanders’ two options were to keep him on the roster – he did play well in training camp – or return him to his junior hockey team.

“Let’s just start with playing without the puck,” Trotz said. “You cheat a little bit in juniors. You anticipate because guys have more tells. It’s just getting the play against those guys on a regular basis, holding position a little bit more and then getting the right reads of when to go, when to jump. He’s got pretty good instincts when to do that.”

Dobson and the Islanders will be facing a strong defensive test against the Oilers’ Connor McDavid, arguably the best skater in the NHL.

The Oilers are playing their first road game after opening the season with a 3-2 win over the Canucks and Saturday’s 6-5 win over the Kings.

McDavid has two goals and three assists already, and linemate Leon Draisaitl has a goal and four assists.

“It’s going to be like Batman and Robin, as I call them,” Trotz said. “Together, they’re dynamic. They’re both high-end guys. They put up points. To play against them, you’ve got to be aware that they do a lot of things. Our team game has to be real solid against those guys because they don’t need much of a window. They pull away from people. You’ve got to stay on the right side of them because you’re not going to rely on a foot race against those type of people.”

Meanwhile, Bailey will become the sixth Islander to play at least 800 games with the team, following Bryan Trottier (1,123), Denis Potvin (1,060), Bobby Nystrom (900), Clark Gillies (872) and Bob Bourne (814).

“To have my name mentioned in the same sentence is something to be proud of,” Bailey said.

Semyon Varlamov is expected to make his second start for the Islanders after Thomas Greiss stopped 35 shots against the Jets. Ex-Islander Mikko Koskinen will get his first start of the season for the Oilers.

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (1-1-0)

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Jordan Eberle

Josh Bailey-Brock Nelson-Michael Dal Colle

Anthony Beauvillier-Derick Brassard-Leo Komarov

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Semyon Varlamov (0-1-0, 2.03 GAA, .929 save percentage)

Oilers (2-0-0)

Leon Draisaitl-Connor McDavid-Zack Kassian

Tomas Jurco-Ryan Nugent-Hopkins-James Neal

Jujhar Khaira-Riley Sheahan-Josh Archibald

Joakim Nygard-Gaetan Haas-Patrick Russell

Darnell Nurse-Ethan Bear

Oscar Klefbom-Joel Persson

Kris Russell-Matt Benning

Mikko Koskinen (0-0-0, 0.00, .000)