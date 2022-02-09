Developing a defenseman for a full-time role in the NHL can take many different paths.

Wednesday night’s match between the Islanders and Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver provided three distinct examples in Noah Dobson, Kyle Burroughs and Robin Salo.

Dobson, the 12th overall pick in 2018, has fully blossomed into a two-way threat in his third NHL season without spending a minute in the AHL. Burroughs, at 26, has finally earned a full-time role with the Canucks, his third NHL organization after the Islanders selected him in the seventh round in 2013.

And Salo, a second-round pick by the Islanders in 2017 in his first season of North American hockey, is back with the organization’s AHL affiliate in Bridgeport as Ryan Pulock’s return to health has left him without a roster spot for now.

The Finnish-born Salo, 23, has a goal and three assists in 18 games for the Islanders and was in the lineup for 11 straight games from Dec. 30-Jan. 30 before being re-assigned. Salo did not need to clear waivers in order to be sent back to Bridgeport while Sebastian Aho, the Islanders’ seventh defenseman, does require waivers.

"Watching (Salo’s) game, you could see the steps that he took," said Pulock, the 15th overall pick in 2013 who spent parts of four seasons with Bridgeport before earning a full-time role with the Islanders in 2017. "It’s a tough league to step into and really just have success right away. Especially, more so, as a defenseman. Sometimes, it takes a little more time.

"I went through three, four years of really trying to establish myself with some time up and then back to the minors. It can be frustrating at the time it happens but, I think, if you have the right mindset, it only really helps you develop your game. (Salo) will keep building on that and he’s going to be an NHL player for a long time."

Burroughs, who entered Wednesday with a goal and two assists in 32 games in his first season in the Canucks’ organization, spent five seasons at Bridgeport but never played for the Islanders.

The Islanders traded Burroughs to the Avalanche for forward A.J. Greer on Oct. 11, 2020 and he made his NHL debut with five games for Colorado last season. He signed a two-year, $1.5 million deal with the Canucks as an unrestricted free agent.

"Honestly, I’m really happy for him," said Pulock, Burroughs’ former roommate with Bridgeport. "He’s taken a path to the NHL where he had to earn everything he’s gotten. It’s good to see those guys that just stick with it and keep grinding and keeping finding a way."

The Islanders would have preferred Dobson spend time honing his game at Bridgeport. But, because of the AHL’s age requirements, the Islanders’ only options his rookie season were to return Dobson to his junior hockey team or keep him on the NHL roster.

The Islanders’ braintrust, deciding Dobson could develop no further in junior hockey, kept him for what amounted to a two-season apprenticeship.

But this season, particularly with Pulock missing 25 games with a foot injury, Dobson has ably taken on more responsibility in both ends of the ice, as well as quarterbacking the top power-play unit. He entered Wednesday with a career-high six goals and 11 assists, which matched his career high, and a desire to contribute even more offensively.

"Just trying to play with a lot of confidence," Dobson said. "That’s always been a part of my game that I’ve wanted to evolve and I think it took a little longer than maybe I hoped."