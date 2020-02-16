GLENDALE, Ariz. — It’s been a season of learning and typical rookie ups-and-downs for Noah Dobson, the Islanders’ prized defense prospect drafted No. 12 overall in 2018 who is on the roster because the organization believes his development would be stunted if he remained with his junior hockey team but is not eligible for the AHL.

However, coach Barry Trotz indicated the team may no longer be able to afford the steady on-the-job training Dobson has received since top-pair defenseman Adam Pelech suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury on Jan. 2.

The Islanders, who did not practice on Sunday, continue their four-game Western road trip on Monday afternoon against the Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Dobson logged a nightmarish 11:36 in Saturday night’s 1-0 loss at Vegas full of turnovers and poor puck decisions.

“We’re at a point now, we’ve got to try a guy like Sebastian [Aho] in here,” Trotz said after the game. “We’ll just go from there. I think he deserves an opportunity."

The loss left the Islanders in third place in the Metropolitan Division, just one point ahead of both the Blue Jackets and Flyers. President and general manager Lou Lamoriello is likely looking to acquire a defenseman by the Feb. 24 trade deadline and veteran Thomas Hickey has resumed practicing with the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport after being out with lower-body injuries since Nov. 29.

The right-shooting Dobson, 20, has a goal and four assists in 30 games and has been in the lineup for 19 straight since Pelech’s injury. Aho, 23, a fifth-round pick in 2017, has been a healthy scratch for 18 games in a row since his initial recall from Bridgeport.

Aho had a goal and three assists in 22 games for the Islanders in 2017-18 in his first NHL tenure. He is a lefthander, which would give Trotz his preferred three righty-lefty pairs. Dobson has been playing his off-side.

“You’re never happy with yourself when you have a bad game,” Dobson said after Saturday’s loss. “You want to be good every game. It’s a desperate time of the year. I just need to continue to build. It wasn’t my best game. Just regroup and have a really good game in Arizona. There’s nothing you can do about it now. But you watch it and learn from it and see where you went wrong and correct it and be better.”

Saturday’s second period was particularly rough for Dobson. His turnover led to an early scoring chance for Vegas, he iced the puck trying to clear the zone at 8:05 and he then negated the final 47 seconds of the Islanders’ second power play by tripping Vegas defenseman Nate Schmidt at 14:34.

“I could’ve been a lot better in the second,” Dobson said. “I made a couple of poor decisions with the puck. I can’t make those plays at this time of the year.

“I’m not really taking anything for granted, especially at this time of the year,” Dobson added. “There’s lots of people in the organization that can go play if I’m not doing the job. But I think it’s been good the last few months and you get confidence playing regularly.”