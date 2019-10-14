The Islanders on Monday morning placed center Casey Cizikas on injured reserve, retroactive to Tuesday, Oct. 8, and recalled right wing Oliver Wahlstrom from their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

Wahlstrom, 19, the 11th overall pick in 2018, could make his NHL debut when the Islanders face the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Monday afternoon at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Wahlstrom had one goal and two assists in four games for the Sound Tigers.

Cizikas suffered a lower body injury in the Islanders’ final preseason game but played in the team’s first three regular-season games. Cizikas, who has one assist, will miss his third straight game on Monday.

Coach Barry Trotz acknowledged on Saturday the Islanders probably should have taken Cizikas out of the lineup earlier because he kept reaggravating the injury.