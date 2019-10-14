TODAY'S PAPER
Casey Cizikas goes on injured reserve as Isles call up Oliver Wahlstrom

Oliver Wahlstrom of the New York Islanders on

Oliver Wahlstrom of the New York Islanders on September 24, 2019. Photo Credit: Steven Ryan

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The Islanders on Monday morning placed center Casey Cizikas on injured reserve, retroactive to Tuesday, Oct. 8, and recalled right wing Oliver Wahlstrom from their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

Wahlstrom, 19, the 11th overall pick in 2018, could make his NHL debut when the Islanders face the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Monday afternoon at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Wahlstrom had one goal and two assists in four games for the Sound Tigers.

Cizikas suffered a lower body injury in the Islanders’ final preseason game but played in the team’s first three regular-season games. Cizikas, who has one assist, will miss his third straight game on Monday.

Coach Barry Trotz acknowledged on Saturday the Islanders probably should have taken Cizikas out of the lineup earlier because he kept reaggravating the injury.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

