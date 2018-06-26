TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
73° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders’ Wahlstrom won’t be compared to Rangers’ Kravtsov

The 11th pick in last week’s draft disagrees with the order he was selected.

Oliver Wahlstrom poses after being selected 11th overall

Oliver Wahlstrom poses after being selected 11th overall by the Islanders in the first round of the NHL Draft in Dallas on Friday. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Comparisons will be inevitable.

Vitali Kravtsov and Oliver Wahlstrom are both forwards and both first-round selections of New York teams, the Rangers taking Kravtsov at No. 9 on Friday night in Dallas and the Islanders picking Wahlstrom two spots later with the Oilers taking defenseman Evan Bouchard in between.

But Wahlstrom will not be one of those comparing his career to Kravtsov’s, even if he disagrees with the order they were selected.

“I’m not following him,” Wahlstrom said on Tuesday, the first day of on-ice sessions for the week-long Islanders prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow. “I think the New York Rangers made a mistake.”

Many expected Wahlstrom, a member of the U.S. under-18 squad who has committed to Boston College, to be a top-10 pick.

Still, the 6-foot-1, 207-pound Wahlstrom, from Quincy, Massachusetts, expressed confidence in his ability to show the Islanders he could make the NHL roster out of training camp.

“I’ve worked out with pros back home, all the top pros in Boston,” Wahlstrom said. “I know what they go through. But I’m still a kid.”

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

New York Sports

Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter watches batting practice Jeter selling upstate NY castle for $14.75M
Mets pitcher Tyler Bashlor throws to first base Mets’ Bashlor makes debut first day in uniform
Luis Guillorme of the Mets bobbles the ball Mets’ errors make night much longer for Lugo
Dellin Betances of the Yankees delivers a pitch Lennon: Betances not much with bat, but a hit on mound
The Yankees' Jonathan Loaisiga pitches during the fourth Loaisiga takes no-hitter into sixth to stop Yanks’ skid
Manager Mickey Callaway of the Mets encourages his Rieber: Easy to imagine end of Alderson-Callaway era