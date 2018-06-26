Comparisons will be inevitable.

Vitali Kravtsov and Oliver Wahlstrom are both forwards and both first-round selections of New York teams, the Rangers taking Kravtsov at No. 9 on Friday night in Dallas and the Islanders picking Wahlstrom two spots later with the Oilers taking defenseman Evan Bouchard in between.

But Wahlstrom will not be one of those comparing his career to Kravtsov’s, even if he disagrees with the order they were selected.

“I’m not following him,” Wahlstrom said on Tuesday, the first day of on-ice sessions for the week-long Islanders prospect development camp at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow. “I think the New York Rangers made a mistake.”

Many expected Wahlstrom, a member of the U.S. under-18 squad who has committed to Boston College, to be a top-10 pick.

Still, the 6-foot-1, 207-pound Wahlstrom, from Quincy, Massachusetts, expressed confidence in his ability to show the Islanders he could make the NHL roster out of training camp.

“I’ve worked out with pros back home, all the top pros in Boston,” Wahlstrom said. “I know what they go through. But I’m still a kid.”