SportsHockeyIslanders

Oliver Wahlstrom returns to Islanders' lineup with Ross Johnston on injured reserve

Oliver Wahlstrom of the Islanders takes the ice

Oliver Wahlstrom of the Islanders takes the ice to warm up before a game against the Sabres at Nassau Coliseum on March 6. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Rookie Oliver Wahlstrom returned to the Islanders’ lineup on Sunday night against the Rangers at Nassau Coliseum after two games in which he could not fit onto the roster.

The Islanders opened a roster spot by placing burly left wing Ross Johnston on injured reserve. He exited a 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers on April 3 in the first period after taking a punch to the chin from Samuel Morin.

Wednesday’s acquisition of Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from the Devils created a roster logjam. Wahlstrom does not require waivers to be re-assigned to the taxi squad so he was, temporarily, the odd man out.

He could also be re-assigned back to the taxi squad to open a roster spot in case Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello makes another trade before Monday’s deadline.

 

The 23-player roster maximum is only in effect through the trade deadline.

Wahlstrom, the 11th overall pick in 2018, had nine goals and seven assists entering Sunday. He was reunited with third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau.

Leo Komarov, who had been playing on Mathew Barzal’s top line, was a healthy scratch.

Target for Dal Colle

Trotz is hoping Michael Dal Colle (injured reserve/lower body), who missed his eighth game, will be available when the Islanders open a two-game series in Boston on Thursday night.

"There’s a possibility," Trotz said. "That’s sort of our target. Michael is progressing pretty well. He’s not ready to play yet but he’s skating and rehabbing."

Isles files

Radio play-by-play voice Chris King remained absent for the sixth straight game because of COVID-19 protocols. Alan Fuehring, who calls games for the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, worked his second NHL game in King’s absence alongside analyst Greg Picker…Goalie Cory Schneider and defenseman Sebastian Aho were the other healthy scratches.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

