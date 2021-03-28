There are highs and lows through any NHL season, and the Islanders are coming off a systematic failure heading into Monday night’s rematch against the Penguins to conclude their four-game road trip.

Remaining on an even keel has been the latest step in rookie right wing Oliver Wahlstrom’s development.

He had a five-game point streak snapped in Saturday night’s 6-3 loss in Pittsburgh, which was marked by the Islanders’ ill-timed penalties, costly defensive miscues and subpar goaltending. Wahlstrom managed only one shot in 17:24 and was called for two offensive-zone penalties, though he should not be singled out for the loss.

"I think the key is not to get too high or too low," he said after Friday’s practice in Pittsburgh. "Just stay the course. Yeah, I’m scoring some goals right now. But I’ve just got to stay competing. I think that’s the most important thing and keeping my game simple."

The Islanders did not practice on Sunday, but it would not be surprising if coach Barry Trotz altered his lineup on Monday, meaning Wahlstrom might be separated from center Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Anthony Beauvillier.

But there’s no simple solution to how Trotz can rearrange his forwards.

He had the speedy Beauvillier skating with former linemate Mathew Barzal in the third period, and Beauvillier knocked in Barzal’s rebound for the Islanders’ second goal.

Trotz has been looking for ways to ease the season-ending loss of Anders Lee (torn right anterior cruciate ligament) but has yet to try Wahlstrom, who has nine goals and 16 points in 28 games, with Barzal. Wahlstrom has a blistering wrist shot, but more of his goals lately have come from parking his 6-2, 205-pound frame at the crease, much as Lee does.

But that would mean moving Jordan Eberle, as Trotz does not want to use either Eberle or Wahlstrom on the left side.

Trotz did reinsert rookie sharpshooter Kieffer Bellows after a three-game absence on Saturday, but his line with center Brock Nelson and Josh Bailey generated little five-on-five.

"Generally, what happens with younger players is that you can see their potential and ability right out of the gate," right wing Cal Clutterbuck said. "Then it’s just a question of, more mentally for them, how quickly and how much they’re going to be able to wrap their heads around the way the game needs to be played for the entirety of the shift and the entirety of the game in the NHL.

"They spend a little time figuring it out. Usually, you see them pop in and out of the lineup. Then something happens in them where they kind of just get it and, all of a sudden, the results start to come for them and they’re able to showcase their ability."

Clutterbuck believes that’s where Wahlstrom is right now.

"He’s in the lineup every night and he’s contributing and he’s doing a really good job," Clutterbuck said. "I think you can point to that as an example of a guy who’s taken another step in that direction."