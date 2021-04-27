Oliver Wahlstrom was back in the Islanders’ lineup on Tuesday night against the Capitals in Washington after being a healthy scratch the past three games.

To remain in, the rookie right wing has to be noticeable in the right way to Barry Trotz.

The Islanders coach acknowledged Wahlstrom was quiet in going without a point in the nine games before coming out of the lineup.

"That’s probably a real good description of his game," Trotz said. "It was nondescript. You didn’t notice him. When he was going really well, the things that you noticed was he had strength on the puck, he was good on the walls, he was moving his feet, he was getting open, he was dangerous one-on-one and his shot was getting off and he was dangerous on the power play.

"It just fell right off."

No Varlamov

Goalie Semyon Varlamov did not dress for Tuesday’s game with Cory Schneider serving as rookie Ilya Sorokin’s backup.

The Islanders did not have an immediate update on Varlamov’s status.

Welcome back

Tuesday marked the first time fans were allowed in Capital One Arena for a Capitals’ game since March 4, 2020. Capacity was limited to 10%, or about 2,100 fans.

It also marked the third time this season the Islanders have been the visiting team with fans back in an arena for the first time. They beat the Devils, 2-1, before a crowd of 1,800 at Prudential Center on March 2 and topped the Bruins, 4-3, in overtime on March 25 before a crowd of 2,191 at TD Garden.

"I’ve never really paid attention to that but it’s nice having fans in the building no matter where you’re playing," defenseman Ryan Pulock said. "It brings a different energy to the game. They’re probably excited to finally get fans in their home building."