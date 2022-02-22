TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom sits again; Barry Trotz wants him 100%

Oliver Wahlstrom of the Islanders skates during the

Oliver Wahlstrom of the Islanders skates during the first period against the Flyers at UBS Arena on Jan. 25. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
SEATTLE – Oliver Wahlstrom didn’t make it into the Islanders’ lineup on Tuesday night against the expansion Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, missing his second straight game with an upper-body issue.

But coach Barry Trotz said the sharpshooter will not have to earn his way back into the rotation once he’s completely healthy.

Wahlstrom, who has 10 goals and nine assists in 41 games, was a full participant in Tuesday’s morning skate and also worked hard during Monday’s optional practice at the arena.

"I want to make sure he’s 100%," Trotz said. "He just feels it a little bit. I just said, ‘Let’s make sure it’s 100%.’ Because we need him to play. I need him to play. Once he got warmed up and the trainers worked on him, he looked a lot better than I thought he would and he felt pretty decent."

The Islanders continue this five-game road trip on Thursday night against the Sharks.

"We’re probably a day or so away from him being back in," Trotz said. "It’s looking promising for San Jose."

Defenseman Andy Greene remained a healthy scratch for fourth straight game in favor of Sebastian Aho, who was turnover prone in Sunday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Canadiens at UBS Arena.

Family history

Brock Nelson’s grandfather Bill Christian was a member of the U.S. Olympic squad in 1960 that won the country’s first gold in hockey. He also – briefly – played junior hockey for Seattle in the Western Hockey League. Nelson, upon his first NHL visit to Seattle, was asked about that part of his family’s history.

"I didn’t know that until today," Nelson said. "It’s an interesting fact. I’m excited to ask him about it now."

Christian, 84, who never played in the NHL, had one assist in 11 games for Seattle between 1959-61.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

