SEATTLE – Oliver Wahlstrom didn’t make it into the Islanders’ lineup on Tuesday night against the expansion Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, missing his second straight game with an upper-body issue.

But coach Barry Trotz said the sharpshooter will not have to earn his way back into the rotation once he’s completely healthy.

Wahlstrom, who has 10 goals and nine assists in 41 games, was a full participant in Tuesday’s morning skate and also worked hard during Monday’s optional practice at the arena.

"I want to make sure he’s 100%," Trotz said. "He just feels it a little bit. I just said, ‘Let’s make sure it’s 100%.’ Because we need him to play. I need him to play. Once he got warmed up and the trainers worked on him, he looked a lot better than I thought he would and he felt pretty decent."

The Islanders continue this five-game road trip on Thursday night against the Sharks.

"We’re probably a day or so away from him being back in," Trotz said. "It’s looking promising for San Jose."

Defenseman Andy Greene remained a healthy scratch for fourth straight game in favor of Sebastian Aho, who was turnover prone in Sunday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Canadiens at UBS Arena.

Family history

Brock Nelson’s grandfather Bill Christian was a member of the U.S. Olympic squad in 1960 that won the country’s first gold in hockey. He also – briefly – played junior hockey for Seattle in the Western Hockey League. Nelson, upon his first NHL visit to Seattle, was asked about that part of his family’s history.

"I didn’t know that until today," Nelson said. "It’s an interesting fact. I’m excited to ask him about it now."

Christian, 84, who never played in the NHL, had one assist in 11 games for Seattle between 1959-61.