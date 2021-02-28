Oliver Wahlstrom sat the first six games of the season. But the rookie, with his blistering shot and improved defensive play, has since established himself as a key part of the Islanders’ lineup.

He notched his first career multi-point game with a power-play one-timer and a secondary assist on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s man-advantage goal in Sunday’s 2-0 win over the Penguins at Nassau Coliseum.

Wahlstrom logged 9:53, including 2:25 on the Islanders’ 2-for-5 power play, in his 12th straight game and 14th out of the last 15.

The 11th overall pick in 2018 has three goals and two assists in his last four games and leads all NHL rookies with five power-play points and four power-play assists. Wahlstrom went without a point in nine games last season.

"It’s helped a lot," Wahlstrom said of being eased into the lineup. "Last year was pretty eye-opening for me. I learned what I could and what I couldn’t do without the puck. I’m just really enjoying it right now."

Still out

Cal Clutterbuck missed his second game with an undisclosed injury after exiting Thursday’s 7-2 win over the visiting Bruins in the first period. Clutterbuck did skate on Sunday morning.

"He’s real close," coach Barry Trotz said. "With the type of injury he has, I just said, ‘Let’s just hold you off.’ If it was a playoff game, I’m pretty sure he would have played."

Isles files

The Islanders, at 7-0-2, are the only NHL team with at least a point in every home game . . . Defenseman Nick Leddy’s primary assist on Wahlstrom’s goal extended his point streak to four games. He has eight assists in his last eight games . . . Josh Bailey had two assists . . . Matt Martin received just one third-period shift and Michael Dal Colle only had two as Trotz shortened his bench to protect the two-goal lead.