SAN JOSE, Calif. — Barry Trotz had told Oliver Wahlstrom he’d be back in the Islanders’ lineup as soon as he was 100% healthy.

That was the case on Thursday night as the Islanders continued a five-game road trip against the Sharks at SAP Center.

But Wahlstrom’s return meant that Trotz also had to tell a healthy Josh Bailey that he was out of the Islanders’ lineup. That was a more difficult message for the coach to deliver.

Bailey has played all 959 of his career regular-season games with the Islanders, and Thursday marked his first healthy scratch since Nov. 8, 2015, according to team statistician Eric Hornick. Defenseman Andy Greene, 39, also remained out of the Islanders’ lineup as a healthy scratch for the fifth straight game.

"It’s tougher with those guys because you know what they bring," Trotz said. "They bring leadership. They bring experience. They bring care. We have a really good group, and especially guys like Andy and Bails and guys that have a lot of sweat equity in the league.

"Those are always tough conversations because they’re really good pros. But at the same time, they recognize that there are certain things that we’ve got to do and, with all the games coming up, it might benefit them as well."

The Islanders opened their five-game trip with a 5-2 win in Seattle on Tuesday night but entered Thursday’s game 17 points out of a playoff spot.

They also were seeking their first winning streak since earning three straight victories from Jan. 17-21.

"It’s not a great stat," Cal Clutterbuck said. "We have won a lot in bunches before and I think the group that we have here is that group. It’s just time for us to recognize what it is we’re doing when we’re having success, and if we can manage to do that consistently, then the results will start to add up."

Time is running out to do so, though, and Clutterbuck could be one of the impending unrestricted free agents whom president and general manager Lou Lamoriello tries to move before the NHL trade deadline on March 21.

Bailey, who has two more seasons remaining on his six-year, $30 million deal, also could be attractive to a playoff contender.

He has three goals and 19 assists in 40 games, and scoring goals has been one of the Islanders’ issues. They entered Thursday tied with the Coyotes for the fewest in the NHL with 116, though they scored at least three in three of their previous four games.

Wahlstrom, who missed two games with an upper-body issue, provides a potent shot and had 10 goals in his first 41 games, though the 11th overall pick in 2018 entered Thursday in a six-game drought.

"Any young guy coming into this league, and Wahlly is getting his feet wet in the last couple of years and he’s just continued to grow in his game, all of us go through that transition when we come up into the NHL," Anders Lee said.

"He’s done a great job of putting in the work and the effort and taking a lot of accountability in trying to be as effective as he can be in all three zones. He’s done a great job of working toward developing his game and becoming the complete player that he wants to be."

Wahlstrom resumed his role on third-line center Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s right wing, this time with Lee as a linemate.Lee was placed with Pageau on Tuesday as Zach Parise was elevated to Mathew Barzal’s top line.