Barry Trotz believes Oliver Wahlstrom and Kieffer Bellows will be "really good" NHL players. But that didn’t keep the Islanders’ rookies in the coach’s lineup on Sunday night against the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

The Islanders re-assigned Wahlstrom and Bellows to the taxi squad along with Leo Komarov, who had previously cleared waivers. Austin Czarnik and Dmytro Timashov were both brought up from the taxi squad to make their debuts with the Islanders, and rookie goalie Ilya Sorokin was brought back to make his third NHL start.

Wahlstrom played in the previous two games, scoring his first NHL goal. Bellows has gone without a point in seven games.

"Longer term, I’m certainly excited," Trotz said. "They’re transitioning from boys to men. Wahlly is skating much better. He’s not just watching the game. He’s participating. With Kieffer, he’s learning to fight for inches. They’re willing to get off their shots. A little loose with the puck at times or game management. The backhand blind pass through the slot, that probably worked in juniors. It doesn’t work as effectively in the NHL.

"But, for the most part, I’m pretty happy with them. I don’t have any real issues with their games."

Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello acquired Timashov, 24, from the Red Wings on Dec. 11. He was drafted by the Maple Leafs, Lamoriello’s previous team.

Czarnik, 28, was signed as a free agent on Oct. 13. He played the previous two seasons in the Flames’ organization and also has played for the Bruins.

Isles file

Mathew Barzal played in his 241st consecutive game, the eighth longest streak in Islanders’ team history . . . Casey Cizikas played in his 542nd game, tying Lorne Henning for 22nd place on the club’s all-time list . . . Defenseman Sebastian Aho, winger Ross Johnston and goalie Cory Schneider were the extras.