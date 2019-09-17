The Islanders certainly hope Tuesday night marked a glimpse into their future, quite possibly their near future.

Right wing Oliver Wahlstrom and defenseman Noah Dobson, the 11th and 12th overall picks in the 2018 NHL Draft, respectively, dressed for their first preseason game together as the Islanders defeated the Flyers, 3-2, in overtime at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

Both certainly have a chance to make the opening-night roster, though Wahlstrom is eligible to be re-assigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport while Dobson can only either be kept on the NHL roster or be re-assigned to his Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team.

“It just happened that this lineup, they’re both in,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said.

Having both in Tuesday’s lineup had more to do with wanting to see each with specific on-ice partners, rather than wanting to see both in a game together. Wahlstrom and Dobson both played in the Islanders’ 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers in a rookie game at Allentown, Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, with Wahlstrom scoring the only goal in the shootout.

Dobson played two games during the preseason last year, with one assist, before being re-assigned to his junior team. Wahlstrom was starting his freshman – and only – season at Boston College.

As he was for one of last year’s preseason games, the right-shooting Dobson was paired with Nick Leddy, a top-four fixture for the Islanders, on Tuesday.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Trotz also used Dobson on the penalty kill while both saw time on the power play together. Wahlstrom, poking away at the crease on the power play after ex-Islander goalie J.F. Berube clamped down on the puck with his glove at 3:49 of the third period, also got into a shoving match with defenseman Travis Sanheim.

“I was really impressed with him when he went down to Bridgeport in the playoffs (last year),” Trotz said of Wahlstrom. “He looks like a man now. He’s a big body. He’s a lot stronger. He’s got those special hands and release and he’s learning to keep his feet active.”

Trotz said Dobson also got stronger over the offseason as the two teenagers mature.

“For his age, he seems to have a certain poise about him, a way of seeing the game and a way of executing,” Trotz said. “We’ll see if he can take the next step because he’s a real good prospect.”

Notes & quotes: Mason Jobst scored the winning goal with :52.3 left in overtime . . Goalie Thomas Greiss stopped 14 of 15 shots before Jared Comeau entered at 10:02 of the second period…Derick Brassard tied the game at 1-1 at 6:52 of the third period with a one-timer off of Mathew Barzal’s feed and Barzal and Dobson also set up Jordan Eberle’s equalizer at 18:26 with the Islanders’ skating six on five to send the game to overtime…Ross Johnston fought the Flyers’ Kurtis Gabriel at 15:20 of the second period, receiving a 10-minute misconduct to go with his five-minute major…Wednesday is expected to be the Islanders’ first day off since training camp opened and it’s also possible the first cuts to the 70-man roster will be made. Trotz said work on special teams would begin on Thursday.