Player on Ottawa Senators tests positive for coronavirus

The Ottawa Senators announced late Tuesday night one

The Ottawa Senators announced late Tuesday night one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms and is in isolation.  Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The NHL has its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

The Ottawa Senators late Tuesday announced one of their players had tested positive for the coronavirus, reporting the player “had mild symptoms and is in isolation.”

The Islanders played at Ottawa on March 5, a week before the NHL paused its season in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Ottawa departed for California after their game with the Islanders, playing San Jose in front of fans on March 7 after Santa Clara county health officials recommended playing the game in a closed building without fans. The Sharks also played the Kings in Los Angeles this past Wednesday – their final game – at the Staples Center with fans in attendance.

That was one day after the Staples Center hosted an NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nets announced on Tuesday they have had four players test positive, reportedly including Kevin Durant.

“The Ottawa Senators are in the process of notifying anyone who has had known close contact with the athlete and are working with our team doctors and public health officials,” the Senators said in a statement. “As a result of this positive case, all members of the Ottawa Senators are requested to remain isolated, to monitor their health and seek advice from our team medical staff.

“The health of our players, fans and community remains our highest priority,” the statement continued. “We will continue to do everything we can to help ensure our players, staff, fans and the greater community remain safe and healthy during this time of uncertainty due to the spread of the coronavirus.”

Overall, seven NBA players have been reported to test positive for coronavirus. The Yankees have had two minor-league players test positive.

The Islanders indicated on Wednesday morning the organization was not planning to issue a statement regarding the Senators’ situation.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told Postmedia in Ottawa via e-mail on Wednesday morning that there were no plans to test other players at this point because there weren’t other players showing symptoms.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

