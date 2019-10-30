Isles call up Otto Koivula

The injury-depleted Islanders recalled 21-year-old Finnish forward Otto Koivula from their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Forwards Matt Martin and Tom Kuhnhackl were placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Friday when both suffered lower-body injuries in a 4-2 win at Ottawa. Both are expected to miss four to six weeks.

Forward Leo Komarov remained absent from Islanders’ practice on Wednesday in East Meadow as he has missed four games because of illness. Right wing Jordan Eberle (IR/lower body) also has not resumed skating with the team.

The Islanders (8-3-0), who have won seven straight, next play the Lightning on Friday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

It marks the first NHL call-up for the 6-4, 225-pound Koivula, selected in the fourth round in 2016. He has two assists in six games for Bridgeport and had 21 goals and 25 assists in 69 games last season for the Sound Tigers, his first in North America.

During Wednesday’s practice, Koivula rotated on a line with left wing Ross Johnston, rookie right wing Oliver Wahlstrom and center Cole Bardreau, who has played four games for the ailing Komarov in his first NHL recall.

Rookie defenseman Noah Dobson was also absent from Wednesday’s practice. The Islanders reported that he is sick.