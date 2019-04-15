CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. – With his team’s back to the proverbial wall, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby seemed relatively at ease Monday. Yes, he’s well aware that the Penguins trail the Islanders, 3-0 in the teams’ best-of-seven first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. And he’s well aware just how long the odds are against the Penguins coming back to win the series.

But Crosby is still one of the very best players in the world, and he is taking the position that he believes his team can come back from down 3-0 to win the series.

“It’s not the position you want to be in, but I think, that being said, I’d love to be a part of a team that comes back from that,’’ Crosby said Monday, after the Penguins canceled practice at their practice facility and just had meetings instead.

“It just comes down to winning one and getting some momentum,’’ Crosby said. “And that’s what we’re going to try to do tomorrow.’’

The Islanders and Penguins play Game 4 of their series Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m., with the Islanders in position to sweep the series and advance to the second round with a victory. According to the NHL, teams that take a 3-0 lead in a best-of-seven series have won 186 series and lost four. One of those four teams to rally from down 0-3, coincidentally, is the Islanders, who, ironically, did it against the Penguins in a second-round series in 1975.

But the Islanders, who have won all nine series in which they have taken a 3-0 series lead, have been careful all along to downplay their advantage after every victory so far in the series. And they remained cautious at their practice Monday.

“Sidney Crosby, in all of sports, might be one of the highest competitors, so we know he’s not going to let anything go easy,’’ Islanders forward Mathew Barzal said. “We just have to bring the same intensity we have, and not look ahead and just take it period by period. And that’s how we’ll win."

If Crosby intends to lead his team to an improbable comeback, it would help if he could find a way to provide some offense. Through the first three games of the series, he has no goals and no assists, and he has a plus/minus rating of minus-6.

A few Penguins players have experience overcoming a 3-0 deficit in the minor leagues. In 2013, Pittsburgh’s AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost the first three games of their playoff series against the Providence Bruins and rallied to win the next four games and take the series.

“I think a few of us were there, so we know it can be done,’’ Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin said. “Teams have done it before, and I think we still have a belief.

“I think the team that wins the series is the team that gets better throughout it, and if we win one, and we keep getting better, then it puts the pressure on them.’’