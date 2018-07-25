The Islanders continued to re-tool their coaching staff on Wednesday, naming Piero Greco as their goalie coach to replace Fred Brathwaite.

Greco, 50, follows president and general manager Lou Lamoriello to the Islanders from the Toronto Maple Leafs organization after serving as the goalie coach of the Toronto Marlies (AHL) the past four seasons.

While Brathwaite departs the Islanders after one season on former coach Doug Weight’s staff, Chris Terreri remains in his role as goaltending development coach and goalie coach for Bridgeport (AHL).

The Islanders also have had discussions with Mitch Korn, who spent last season as the Capitals’ director of goaltending and who has worked with new Islanders coach Barry Trotz since 1998, both with the Predators and in Washington.

The Bronx-born Korn, 60, was Trotz’s goalie coach both in Nashville and for their first three seasons together with the Capitals before taking an off-ice role in order to cut back on his schedule.

While Trotz and Korn were helping the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup last season, Greco was part of the Marlies’ first Calder Cup championship.

The Toronto-born Greco also coached in the junior Ontario Hockey League from 2002-2013 and spent 12 seasons playing professionally in Europe.

Former Capitals assistant Lane Lambert previously joined Trotz’s new staff with the Islanders as associate coach and former Hamilton (OHL) coach John Gruden was named as an assistant last week. Assistant coach Scott Gomez is now the lone holdover from Weight’s staff.