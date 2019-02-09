Ryan Pulock is hoping there’s more to come.

The Islanders defenseman’s two goals, first on the power play and then the overtime winner in Saturday afternoon’s 4-3 win over the Avalance at Barclays Center, gave him five for the season after he had gone 15 games without a goal dating to Dec. 31.

“It’s been a while since I scored,” said Pulock, who took a game-high eight shots. “Maybe at times I was gripping the stick a little too tight. Hopefully, I’ll stay hot.”

Pulock has 25 points in 54 games after notching 10 goals and 22 assists in 68 games last season.

The Islanders had gone 10 games without getting a goal from any of their defensemen.

Clutterbuck out

RW Cal Clutterbuck was unable to play after exiting Thursday night’s 2-1 shootout win over the Devils in the second period with an unspecified injury.

Tom Kuhnhackl took his fourth-line spot and logged 13:11 with one shot, four hits and two blocked shots in his first game since Jan. 3 and just his third game since Dec. 8.

“I thought he was really good coming back,” coach Barry Trotz said. “He was diligent on the puck, diligent in the battle and detailed.”

Isles files

C Brock Nelson had two assists to match his season-high with a four-game point streak. He has one goal and four assists in that span . . . The Islanders became the sixth team in the NHL to reach 70 points. Last season, they finished with 80 points and they are three victories short of matching their 35 wins from last season . . . Pulock on LW Matt Martin’s game-saving blocked shot in the third period, “There’s a lot of desperation for him to lay down. Guys have been doing it all year, laying down, putting their bodies on the line, doing whatever they can to keep it out. It’s what makes us successful . . . ” . . . D Luca Sbisa and LW Ross Johnston were the healthy scratches.