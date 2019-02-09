TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Evening
28° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Isles defenseman Ryan Pulock ends scoring drought with pair of goals

Pulock had gone 15 games without a goal dating to Dec. 31. "Maybe at times I was gripping the stick a little too tight," he said. "Hopefully, I'll stay hot."

Ryan Pulock of the Islanders celebrates his overtime

Ryan Pulock of the Islanders celebrates his overtime goal against the Avalanche at Barclays Center on Saturday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Ryan Pulock is hoping there’s more to come.

The Islanders defenseman’s two goals, first on the power play and then the overtime winner in Saturday afternoon’s 4-3 win over the Avalance at Barclays Center, gave him five for the season after he had gone 15 games without a goal dating to Dec. 31.

“It’s been a while since I scored,” said Pulock, who took a game-high eight shots. “Maybe at times I was gripping the stick a little too tight. Hopefully, I’ll stay hot.”

Pulock has 25 points in 54 games after notching 10 goals and 22 assists in 68 games last season.

The Islanders had gone 10 games without getting a goal from any of their defensemen.

Clutterbuck out

RW Cal Clutterbuck was unable to play after exiting Thursday night’s 2-1 shootout win over the Devils in the second period with an unspecified injury.

Tom Kuhnhackl took his fourth-line spot and logged 13:11 with one shot, four hits and two blocked shots in his first game since Jan. 3 and just his third game since Dec. 8.

“I thought he was really good coming back,” coach Barry Trotz said. “He was diligent on the puck, diligent in the battle and detailed.”

Isles files

C Brock Nelson had two assists to match his season-high with a four-game point streak. He has one goal and four assists in that span . . . The Islanders became the sixth team in the NHL to reach 70 points. Last season, they finished with 80 points and they are three victories short of matching their 35 wins from last season . . . Pulock on LW Matt Martin’s game-saving blocked shot in the third period, “There’s a lot of desperation for him to lay down. Guys have been doing it all year, laying down, putting their bodies on the line, doing whatever they can to keep it out. It’s what makes us successful . . . ”  . . .  D Luca Sbisa and LW Ross Johnston were the healthy scratches.

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Caris LeVert #22 of the Brooklyn Nets drives Logan: Nets have to readjust to returning starters
St. John's second-leading scorer Mustapha Heron sat out After steps forward, one big step back for St. John's
Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman works past William & Wright-Foreman ties Hofstra mark with 48 points in win
Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, shown here Lennon: Ranking NY's top baseball stars
Ryan Pulock #6 of the New York Islanders  Ryan Pulock's OT goal lifts Islanders over Avs
Islanders radio announcer Chris King poses before a Isles announcer King returns after streak ends