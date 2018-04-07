TODAY'S PAPER
Rangers shut out by Flyers in season finale

The Flyers clinch a playoff spot while the Rangers finish the season in last place in the Metropolitan Division.

Henrik Lundqvist of the Rangers pauses following a

Henrik Lundqvist of the Rangers pauses following a goal by Claude Giroux of the Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Bruce Bennett

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinASteph
PHILADELPHIA — Henrik Lundqvist told reporters Friday that he remembered the game here, on the last day of the regular season in 2010, when the Rangers lost to the Flyers in a shootout which prevented them from making the playoffs.

The goaltender had hoped that this time around, the Rangers, already eliminated, could return the favor and deal the Flyers a loss that might knock them out of the playoffs.

Nope.

Flyers captain and Hart Trophy candidate Claude Giroux scored a hat trick, taking him over 100 points on the season and the Flyers routed the Rangers, 5-0, at Wells Fargo Center to clinch a playoff spot.

Henrik Lundqvist made 35 saves for the Rangers, who were outshot 40-17.

For the Rangers, who threw in the towel on the season in early February when they committed to stripping their roster and beginning an extensive rebuilding process, they finished the 2017-18 season in last place in the Metropolitan Division, with a record of 34-39-9.

