Rangers vs. Islanders

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Islanders beat the Rangers, 2-1, in the final game of their season series on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Barclays Center.

Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak protects the net against
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak protects the net against the Rangers in an NHL hockey game at the Barclays Center on April 5, 2018.

Islanders center Anthony Beauvillier is congratulated by teammates
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Islanders center Anthony Beauvillier is congratulated by teammates after he scores a goal against the Rangers in an NHL hockey game at the Barclays Center on April 5, 2018.

Islanders players celebrate a goal by Islanders left
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Islanders players celebrate a goal by Islanders left wing Anders Lee against the Rangers in an NHL hockey game at the Barclays Center on April 5, 2018.

Rangers players celebrate a goal by Rangers center
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers players celebrate a goal by Rangers center Kevin Hayes against the Islanders in an NHL hockey game at the Barclays Center on April 5, 2018.

Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak makes a save against
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Islanders goaltender Jaroslav Halak makes a save against the Rangers in an NHL hockey game at the Barclays Center on April 5, 2018.

Islanders center Mathew Barzal is defended by Rangers
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Islanders center Mathew Barzal is defended by Rangers center Mika Zibanejad in an NHL hockey game at the Barclays Center on April 5, 2018.

Islanders center John Tavares skates against the Rangers
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Islanders center John Tavares skates against the Rangers in an NHL hockey game at the Barclays Center on April 5, 2018.

Rangers center Kevin Hayes skates against the Islanders
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers center Kevin Hayes skates against the Islanders in an NHL hockey game at the Barclays Center on April 5, 2018.

Islanders center Brock Nelson skates ahead of Rangers
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Islanders center Brock Nelson skates ahead of Rangers defenseman John Gilmour in an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on April 5, 2018.

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad wins the face off
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad wins the face off against Islanders center John Tavares in an NHL hockey game at the Barclays Center on April 5, 2018.

Islanders center John Tavares faces off against Rangers
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Islanders center John Tavares faces off against Rangers center Mika Zibanejad in an NHL hockey game at the Barclays Center on April 5, 2018.

Islanders left wing Anders Lee skates against Rangers
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Islanders left wing Anders Lee skates against Rangers defenseman Marc Staal in an NHL hockey game at the Barclays Center on April 5, 2018.

Islanders right wing Chris Wagner skates with the
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Islanders right wing Chris Wagner skates with the puck against Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei in an NHL hockey game at the Barclays Center on April 5, 2018.

Rangers goaltender Ondrej Pavelec makes a save against
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers goaltender Ondrej Pavelec makes a save against Islanders left wing Shane Prince as Rangers' Neal Pionk defends in an NHL hockey game at the Barclays Center on April 5, 2018.

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad skates against the Islanders
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Rangers center Mika Zibanejad skates against the Islanders in an NHL hockey game at the Barclays Center on April 5, 2018.

Islanders center Mathew Barzal skates against Rangers defenseman
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Islanders center Mathew Barzal skates against Rangers defenseman John Gilmour in an NHL hockey game at the Barclays Center on April 5, 2018.

