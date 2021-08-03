TODAY'S PAPER
Isles name Rick Kowalsky an assistant coach for Bridgeport affiliate

By Colin Stephenson colin.stephenson@newsday.com @ColinSNewsday
It’s been radio silence for the Islanders since NHL free agency began last week, but the team finally made an announcement Tuesday.

About a coach. For their AHL team.

The Islanders announced they’ve hired an assistant coach for their Bridgeport Islanders farm team, Rick Kowalsky. Kowalsky, 49, joins the Bridgeport staff after serving as an assistant coach for the New Jersey Devils the last three seasons.

Prior to that, Kowalsky was the head coach for the Devils’ AHL affiliate in Binghamton, and in Albany before that, for eight seasons, and the head coach of their ECHL affiliate in Trenton, N.J. for four seasons before that.

Colin Stephenson, Newsday sports writer covering the New

Colin Stephenson covers the Rangers for Newsday. He has spent more than two decades covering the NHL and just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

