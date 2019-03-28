WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Goalie Robin Lehner is the Islanders’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the sport as voted upon by the team’s chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association, it was announced Thursday morning.

Lehner, 27, publicly acknowledged his past battles with addiction and mental health issues at the start of training camp after signing a one-year, $1.5-million deal with the Islanders. He is 22-12-5 and is third in the NHL with both a 2.17 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage.

The Masterton winner among the 31 nominees, as voted upon by the PHWA, will be announced at the NHL Awards Show in Las Vegas, likely on June 19. Lehner, a leading candidate, could be the first Islander to win the award since goalie Mark Fitzpatrick in 1992. Former captain Ed Westfall also was the Masterton winner in 1977.

The award was established in 1968 and named for Bill Masterton of the Minnesota North Stars, who, on Jan. 15, 1968, became the only NHL player to pass away as the direct results of injuries suffered in a game.

Lehner is likely to start on Thursday night as the Islanders, seeking to clinch their first playoff spot since 2006, conclude a two-game road trip against the Jets at Bell MTS Place.

“At the end of the day right now, we’re just focusing on making the playoffs because it’s incredibly tight,” Lehner said after Wednesday’s practice at the arena. “We’ve got five pretty tough games. We really need to get a couple of wins here to really start prepping for the playoffs.”