TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Morning
SEARCH
43° Good Morning
SportsHockeyIslanders

Robin Lehner named Islanders' nominee for Bill Masterton Trophy

Lehner, 27, publicly acknowledged his past battles with addiction and mental health issues at the start of training camp.

Islanders goalie Robin Lehner celebrates after defeating the

Islanders goalie Robin Lehner celebrates after defeating the Coyotes at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on March 24. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

WINNIPEG, Manitoba – Goalie Robin Lehner is the Islanders’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to the sport as voted upon by the team’s chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association, it was announced Thursday morning.

Lehner, 27, publicly acknowledged his past battles with addiction and mental health issues at the start of training camp after signing a one-year, $1.5-million deal with the Islanders. He is 22-12-5 and is third in the NHL with both a 2.17 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage.

The Masterton winner among the 31 nominees, as voted upon by the PHWA, will be announced at the NHL Awards Show in Las Vegas, likely on June 19. Lehner, a leading candidate, could be the first Islander to win the award since goalie Mark Fitzpatrick in 1992. Former captain Ed Westfall also was the Masterton winner in 1977.

The award was established in 1968 and named for Bill Masterton of the Minnesota North Stars, who, on Jan. 15, 1968, became the only NHL player to pass away as the direct results of injuries suffered in a game.

Lehner is likely to start on Thursday night as the Islanders, seeking to clinch their first playoff spot since 2006, conclude a two-game road trip against the Jets at Bell MTS Place.

“At the end of the day right now, we’re just focusing on making the playoffs because it’s incredibly tight,” Lehner said after Wednesday’s practice at the arena. “We’ve got five pretty tough games. We really need to get a couple of wins here to really start prepping for the playoffs.”

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Rangers right wing Pavel Buchnevich looks on against Rangers self-destruct, allow 4 PPGs in loss to Bruins
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen talks about starting Lennon: Van Wagenen a salesman fans can believe in
Dennis Smith Jr. of the Knicks reacts with Dennis Smith Jr. working hard to get back on court
Yankees manager Aaron Boone looks on during a Yankees are loaded and hungry after 100-win season
Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka looks on from the Tanaka not changing approach for Opening Day
D'Angelo Russell of the Nets is fouled by Nets face star-studded 76ers to finish tough trip