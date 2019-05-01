Robin Lehner can't save Islanders in Game 3

RALEIGH, N.C. – Robin Lehner spoke confidently on Tuesday about how the Islanders would score a bunch of goals and win a game or two on this trip down south to face the Carolina Hurricanes in Games 3 and 4 in PNC Arena.

The way Lehner has played all season, all postseason, and in this second-round series, the 6-4, 240-pound goaltender has been the one thing the Isles could rely on, even if nothing else was working. And surely, with the Hurricanes’ top goaltender, Petr Mrazek, unable to play in Game 3 Wednesday because of a lower body injury, the Islanders had to be thinking that they would have the advantage in the net, and a good chance to get back in the series.

But Curtis McElhinney, making his first career playoff start, outplayed Lehner in Game 3 Wednesday night, stopping 28 shots to backstop the Hurricanes to a 5-2 victory and a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. While Lehner seemed to be battling the puck and uncomfortably fighting off shots all game – twice in the first two periods he was saved when a Carolina shot rang off the goalpost – the 35-year-old McElhinney, who had come off the bench and shut out the Islanders for 33-plus minutes in the Hurricanes’ 2-1 come-from-behind win in Game 2 on Sunday, seemed quite solid in the crease for the Hurricanes.

Lehner, who had a 1.47 goals against average and .952 save percentage in the playoffs entering Wednesday, made 33 saves, and gave the puck away to Sebastian Aho on the play that saw Aho set up Justin Williams for the Hurricanes' third goal at 10:15 of the third period.

McElhinney closed the Islanders out after that. He was just simply solid. His best sequence came midway through the second period, when Islanders forward Jordan Eberle had a partial breakaway and defenseman Nick Leddy hustled to join the rush. Eberle fed Leddy in the middle and Leddy went diagonal and tried to tuck a backhander inside the post. McElhinney stretched out his left leg and stopped the puck with his skate, then stopped Eberle’s rebound try to preserve what was a 1-1 score at the time.

Lehner, a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, cracked first in this one, when Teuvo Teravainen found himself all alone at the back post and was able to stop Jacob Slavin’s back door feed with his skate, then tuck the puck in behind Lehner for his fourth goal of the playoffs at 6:41 of the first period. The Islanders, as they had in their series against Pittsburgh, responded quickly, tying the game on a power-play goal by Devon Toews at 8:20, when the defenseman’s shot from the blue line went through a screen set by Anders Lee and beat McElhinney.

Justin Faulk stepped out of the penalty box, caught a pass from Warren Foegele and scored on a breakaway against Lehner, who tried to pokecheck him, to make it 2-1, Carolina. The Islanders equalized on a goal by Josh Bailey, who beat McElhinney with a wrister after Tom Kuhnhackl forced a turnover at the blue line.

McElhinney, who became the oldest goalie in NHL history to be making his first playoff start, has been well-traveled, playing for seven teams in his 11-year NHL career, almost exclusively as a backup. He played for Toronto last season and was claimed by the Hurricanes off waivers last October, just before the start of the regular season. But he had a good year for Carolina, making a career-high 33 starts and earning a career-best 20 wins (20-11-2).