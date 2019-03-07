OTTAWA, Ontario — Barry Trotz would neither confirm nor deny.

Islanders goalie Robin Lehner was not available for Thursday night’s conclusion of a home-and-home series at Canadian Tire Centre after exiting Tuesday night’s 5-4 shootout win over the Senators at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum with a suspected head injury.

The coach said Lehner, bowled over by Brady Tkachuk on Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s equalizing goal at 15:20 of the third period, was day to day with an upper-body injury.

Pressed whether he was denying Lehner had a concussion, Trotz said, “I can’t confirm or deny.”

But Trotz did add that Lehner was not ordered out of the game by the NHL concussion spotter.

“No, it wasn’t the spotter,” Trotz said. “It was the trainer and Robin both having a discussion.”

Lehner's career began with Ottawa in 2010 and effectively ended with the Senators on Feb. 16, 2015 when a collision with teammate Clarke MacArthur left them both with concussions.

Lehner was traded to the Sabres following that season. He joined the Islanders on a one-year, $1.5-million deal and detailed his battles with addiction and mental illness on the first day of training camp. He is 20-11-5 with a 2.19 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage and is a leading candidate for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance and dedication to hockey.

Lehner initially grabbed at his head while flat on his back after Tkachuk collided with him. As he was down, Pageau swept the puck into the empty net and after it was initially ruled no goal, the Senators successfully challenged that call. It was ruled Islanders center Brock Nelson pushed Tkachuk into Lehner.

“Tkachuk was going to the net hard,” Trotz said. “If Nelson doesn’t touch him, does he still run into Robin? I think he does. But he had a little bit of a push from Nellie. He was trying to push him laterally a little bit. The rule states if the referees feel the player was pushed in, it’s a goal. Good challenge by them.”

Lehner did not accompany the team to Ottawa and Christopher Gibson, brought up from Bridgeport on an emergency recall, backed up Thomas Greiss, who relieved Lehner on Tuesday.

“Robin goes down, it’s a 4-4 game and you’re looking at a possible three-on-three (overtime) and a shootout and you’re a little bit cold,” Trotz said. “(Greiss) goes, ‘OK, no big deal, I’ll just have to deal with it.’ That’s the great thing about Greisser. He doesn’t fret about the situation.”

Notes & quotes: RW Cal Clutterbuck (upper-body) missed his second game and Trotz said he was day to day…LW Matt Martin was out of the lineup for a fourth straight game but rejoined his teammates for the morning skate after an upper-body injury had kept him sidelined for three games…Ds Thomas Hickey, Luca Sbisa and Dennis Seidenberg and Fs Andrew Ladd and Josh Ho-Sang were the healthy scratches. Ho-Sang was brought up from Bridgeport on an emergency recall on Tuesday along with Michael Dal Colle, who was in the lineup for the second straight game. “We have a couple of emergency recalls,” Trotz said. “We have to send one back.”