Robin Lehner wanted to make clear how much he appreciated the chance the Islanders gave him and how special his one season with the team was to him.

But the goalie also wanted to make it clear during his introductory conference call with the Blackhawks that it was the Islanders who “walked away” from negotiations toward a new deal.

“Sometimes, things don’t work out,” Lehner said. “I never walked away from anything. It not working out on Long Island had nothing to do with me.”

He agreed to a one-year, $5-million deal with Chicago on Monday after the free-agent market opened. He told Newsday when the negotiating window opened on June 23 he had “no plans” to talk to other teams and was focused on reaching a new deal with the Islanders.

The Islanders agreed to a four-year, $20-million deal on Monday with former Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov, 31, who is four years older than Lehner.

Lehner said negotiations started slowly with the Islanders but there was a two-year offer on the table for him.

“All of a sudden, there was an ultimatum of a couple of hours,” he said. “It wasn’t that far off in money. We took a little break. We did come back and try to make it work. When we came back, they’d already moved on.”

Lehner said he did seek to get a longer-term deal from the Islanders.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We were still pretty much all in with Long Island and they walked away,” he said. “They didn’t want to do anything. They walked away with another goalie.”

Lehner was 25-13-5 with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage on a one-year, $1.5-million deal with the Islanders. He won the Masterton Trophy for dedication and perseverance after detailing his battles with addiction and mental illness at the start of training camp and was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie. He and Thomas Greiss shared the Jennings Trophy as the Islanders allowed the fewest goals in the NHL.

“I certainly wasn’t expecting Robin to be available,” Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said. “It’s rare for a Vezina finalist to be available.”