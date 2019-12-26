CHICAGO – Fond feelings for former goalie Robin Lehner still abound among the Islanders. Which is why his ex-teammates are rooting for him to get the start for the Blackhawks on Friday night at United Center.

“I’m going to be excited to play against him,” Mathew Barzal said. “Hopefully, we do get him. He’s an amazing goaltender. When he was here, he was kind of an older brother to me. I’m definitely hoping to score on him, that’s for sure.”

The Islanders open a three-game road trip following the three-day NHL holiday break against the struggling Blackhawks, who are on a 3-5-1 skid after Monday night’s 7-1 loss to the visiting Devils. Lehner relieved Corey Crawford in that game and had started three of the Blackhawks’ previous four games.

He is 9-6-4 with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage after signing a one-year, $5 million deal with the Blackhawks following failed contract negotiations with the Islanders. Lehner was a Vezina Trophy finalist as he went 25-13-5 with a 2.13 GAA and a .930 save percentage in his one season with the Islanders.

Lehner detailed his struggles with addiction and mental-health issues on the first day of training camp and he and Thomas Greiss went on to share the Jennings Trophy as the Islanders allowed the fewest goals in the NHL.

“That’ll be fun,” Casey Cizikas said of possibly facing Lehner. “He’s a great guy and he was awesome with us. I’m sure you’ll hear his laugh once or twice throughout the game, which will be awesome. It’s something we’re looking forward to. He’s a heck of a goalie so it’ll be a good test.”

Possibly facing Lehner won’t be the only test for the Islanders.

Per Collective Bargaining Agreement guidelines, the Islanders cannot gather as a group and fly to Chicago until Friday morning, though the players who did not stay on Long Island for the league’s break had option of flying on their own and arriving on Thursday.

The Islanders, coming off a 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Monday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, are scheduled to have a morning skate at the arena but it’s never easy to travel and play on the same day. Other than this post-break scenario, the only time it’s usually done is in the preseason.

“It’s tough, I’ve done it a few times in the preseason,” Barzal said. “At the end of the day, we’re in the NHL, we’re in Chicago and I’m going to be excited for it. You’ve just got to mentally get over the fact that you’re flying that day and that’s pretty much it.”

Defenseman Johnny Boychuk said the physical and mental preparation done over the holiday break will be crucial against the Blackhawks.

“The day before, or the morning of, find somewhere to get on the bike or go for a long walk,” Boychuk said. “You haven’t been on the ic for two or three days, you have to do something to keep your body in tune. In warmups, you have to fly because you have to get your legs back.”