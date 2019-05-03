RALEIGH, N.C. — Down three games to none against the Carolina Hurricanes and willing to consider anything, Islanders coach Barry Trotz suggested on Thursday that he would entertain the idea of making changes to his lineup, including the possibility of turning to Thomas Greiss in goal instead of Robin Lehner, whom Trotz had started in the first seven games of the postseason.

Trotz didn’t choose to start Greiss in Game 4 Friday, but he ended up finishing with him. Lehner, who had been such a brick wall against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the opening round of the playoffs, finished the series on the bench as the Hurricanes beat the Islanders, 5-2, to sweep the second-round series and advance to the Eastern Conference final.

Lehner, who entered Game 4 with a 1.69 goals-against average and .946 save percentage in the playoffs, was pulled at 3:17 of the second period after allowing three goals on 11 shots, the last two goals coming 1:06 apart as the Hurricanes recovered from an early 1-0 deficit.

Lehner had not been the Islanders’ problem in the first three games of the series, having allowed just six goals in 183 minutes of action. Instead, it was the Islanders’ inability to score goals that was the primary reason for the hole they were in.

Lehner was 0-4 against the Hurricanes in his career entering the playoffs and did not play against them in the 2018-19 regular season. Greiss started all four games against Carolina in the regular season, winning three of them. The way Lehner had played against Pittsburgh, though, there was never any question that he would go against Carolina when the second round began.

But the Isles lost Game 1 in Brooklyn, 1-0, in overtime, and Lehner allowed two goals early in the third period of Game 2, and the Isles lost that one, 2-1. In Game 3, with the series shifting to Carolina, Sebastian Aho intercepted Lehner’s attempted clear in the corner and set up the go-ahead goal in the 'Canes’ 5-2 victory to push the Islanders to the brink.

Aho bedeviled Lehner in the series. He scored Carolina’s first goal on Friday, whacking in his own rebound on a power play to tie the score 1-1, at 4:44 of the first period. The Islanders outshot Carolina 10-5 in the first period, but the Hurricanes turned things around quickly in the second.

Lehner stopped a shot by Aho but Lehner never covered the puck, which was in front of him as both teams scrambled for it. The puck got cleared to the corner, but not out, and Aho got hold of it. He sent it to Warren Foegele, who found Teuvo Teravainen uncovered at the back post and he put it behind Lehner to give the Hurricanes the lead at 2:11.

A little more than a minute later, Lehner stopped a high shot from Brett Pesce but couldn’t figure out where the puck was. It dropped right in front of him, but before he could cover it, Greg McKegg was there to jam it in to make it 3-1 at 3:17. That was the end of Lehner’s night, as he was replaced by Greiss, who allowed two goals and made eight saves.