Robin Lehner craves all the positives in his healthier and sober new life and, among them, is being on the cusp of a postseason run in which he may be the No. 1 goalie.

The Islanders can clinch their first playoff berth since 2016 with a win against the Sabres on Saturday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum and there’s some irony to that for Lehner, who feels he escaped all the negativity that surrounded him in Buffalo, particularly last season.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable, such good feelings,” said Lehner (23-12-5, 2.22 goals-against average, .926 save percentage), who made 33 saves to match his career high in victories as the Islanders rallied for a 5-4 win at Winnipeg on Thursday night.

“It’s a different feeling this year in general,” Lehner added. “We’re having fun. It’s a positive atmosphere. It’s not surrounded by negativity. That was one of the hard things when I was in Buffalo, just this cloud and atmosphere of negativity.”

The Islanders’ magic number is two, meaning any combination of points gained by them or lost by the ninth-place Canadiens, who play at Winnipeg on Saturday night.

Lehner, 27, signed a one-year, $1.5-million deal with the Islanders after the Sabres made him an unrestricted free agent by not extending a qualifying offer after he went 14-26-9 with a 3.01 GAA and a .908 save percentage as he battled addictions and mental-health issues. Lehner is the Islanders’ nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance, dedication and sportsmanship.

The Sabres have not made the playoffs since 2011 and Lehner has played in just two NHL playoff games, with the Senators in 2013.

He has split time this season with Thomas Greiss and coach Barry Trotz has not indicated whether he will pick one as a playoff starter.

Lehner wasn’t coming to a sure thing with the Islanders, who were even more of a defensive mess than the Sabres last season, allowing an NHL-worst 293 goals. But Lehner was encouraged in early talks with new president and general manager Lou Lamoriello and with the newly-hired Trotz.

And he had no qualms about coming into the New York media market, which not every athlete can handle.

“No, Buffalo prepared me,” Lehner said. “It couldn’t be any worse. Buffalo would prepare me to go to Toronto. It was so bad there sometimes. You would walk out to games and the game hadn’t started and people are already booing. It’s an incredibly passionate fan base and they’re filling that building but it can be miserable in that rink.

“Everyone talks the Toronto media and Toronto is the toughest city in the league to play in, don’t get me wrong,” added Lehner, clarifying he wants to see his former teammates do well. “But Buffalo is not easy to play in. The media is incredibly hard. I’ve been in that negative spiral. I’ve been caught in it for a couple of years. It’s really tough and you start to lose perspective. I’ve moved on. I don’t care what anyone in Buffalo says anymore.”