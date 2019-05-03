RALEIGH, N.C. — Barry Trotz didn’t change his goaltender after all.

But there was plenty different about the Islanders’ lineup for their Game 4 of their second-round series against the Hurricanes as they faced elimination on Friday night at PNC Arena, shuffling his lines and inserting rookie Michael Dal Colle to make his NHL playoff debut in place of right wing Cal Clutterbuck.

Trotz created more than a day’s worth of speculation as to whether he would take out Lehner, who had started the first seven playoff games, and replace him with Thomas Greiss, who had beaten the Hurricanes in three of four regular-season starts. The coach said after Thursday’s practice that he was was considering changes “at all positions.”

And, yes, Trotz specified, that included the goalie.

“Just keeping them on their toes so they can’t identity who they’re going against,” Trotz said prior to Game 4 when asked why he wouldn’t name a starter. “They’re different goaltenders.”

It was finally clear Lehner would start when he led the Islanders on the ice for the pre-game warmups.

The lineup changes became apparent soon after.

Clutterbuck, who was helped off the ice late in the third period of the Hurricanes’ 2-1 win in Game 2 at Barclays Center but played in Game 3, came out for warmups but did not participate in the line rushes as he left the ice early.

Trotz had Dal Colle skate in Clutterbuck’s spot on Casey Cizikas’ right wing along with Matt Martin while shuffling his three other lines, breaking up his top line of Mathew Barzal between captain Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle.

Leo Komarov was placed on Brock Nelson’s right wing with Josh Bailey while Bailey started between Eberle and Tom Kuhnhackl and Valtteri Filppula centered Lee and Anthony Beauvillier.

Dal Colle, the fifth overall pick in 2014, had three goals and four assists in 28 games this season.

“It’s been a good experience watching the first round,” Dal Colle said before the team left for Carolina on Tuesday. “You learn a lot of stuff. It’s a different pace, a different atmosphere in the playoffs. This is my first taste of it at this level.

“You dream of that as a kid to play in this.”

Hurricanes updates

No. 1 goalie Petr Mrazek faced shots as he skated on Friday morning but did not dress for Game 4…Forward Micheal Ferland (upper body) missed his eighth straight game and coach Rod Brind’Amour said it was unclear when he’d be able to return.