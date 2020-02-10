TODAY'S PAPER
Ross Johnston packs a punch in return to Islanders' lineup

Garnet Hathaway of the Capitals and Ross Johnston

Garnet Hathaway of the Capitals and Ross Johnston of the Islanders fight during the second period at Capital One Arena on Monday in Washington. Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
WASHINGTON — Ross Johnston provided exactly the deterrent Islanders coach Barry Trotz knew he would.

The burly left wing was on the ice for 8:15 and picked up a fighting major in Monday night’s 5-3 win over the Capitals at Capital One Arena.

“[The Capitals] have some guys that run around and try to intimidate you and get you off your game,” Trotz said. “Ross nullifies that.”

Johnston was a healthy scratch in the previous four games, but Trotz inserted him on the third line with center Derick Brassard and Michael Dal Colle in place of rookie Kieffer Bellows, who had recorded two goals and an assist in his first three NHL games after being brought up from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport.

Johnston fought Garnet Hathaway at 2:54 of the second period, responding after Hathaway’s hit from behind — he was penalized for interference — on Ryan Pulock sent the defenseman sprawling into the Islanders’ crease.

“I thought it was a pretty dirty play,” Trotz said. “A cross-check when a guy is heading to the net, unsuspecting as a defender away from the puck. He cross-checks him and he could go face-first into the crossbar. It was very close to the line.”  

Isles files

Pulock logged 21:37 with an assist after being shaken up late in the third period of Saturday’s 3-1 loss to the Lightning when Alex Killorn drilled him into the boards. “It was just a little bit of an awkward play,” Pulock said, adding that he did not have to go through the concussion protocol. “It kind of shook me up a little bit, but I was fine.” . . . Josh Bailey had three assists in the first period, becoming the first Islander with three assists in a period since Mariusz Czerkawski on Jan. 30, 2002 . . . Defenseman Bode Wilde, a second-round pick in 2018, was reassigned from Bridgeport to his junior team, Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League. Wilde had two assists in 20 games for Bridgeport after missing training camp and the first part of the season with an ankle injury . . .  DefensemanSebastian Aho and Tom Kuhnhackl remained healthy scratches.

  

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

