TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

NHL suspends Islanders' Ross Johnston for three games

Islanders left wing Ross Johnston sets before a

Islanders left wing Ross Johnston sets before a face off against the Devils in the first period of an NHL game at UBS Arena on Thursday. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

The Islanders’ Ross Johnston was suspended for three games by the NHL on Friday because of an illegal check to the head of the Devils’ A.J. Greer early in the first period of Thursday night’s game at UBS Arena.

Johnston will forfeit $15,000 in salary as a result of the ruling, which came after a hearing on Friday with NHL Player Safety.

The NHL ruled that Johnston, who was assessed a minor penalty on the play, could have and should have hit Greer without making his head the main point of contact. This is the first career fine or suspension for the Islanders forward in 95 regular-season games over six NHL seasons.

Asked about Greer’s status on Friday, Devils coach Lindy Ruff said, "He’s doing OK. Not great. He’s going to miss what I would call serious time."

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

New York Sports

New York Islanders players acknowledge fans after their
Isles starting to feel at home at UBS Arena
Hawks forward Cam Reddish, right, shoots against Bulls
Newest Knick Reddish on shelf with sprained ankle
Odell Beckham Jr. of the Rams scores the
NFL playoffs feature a number of ex-Giants
Braxton Berrios of the New York Jets on
Jets' Berrios earns All-Pro honors
Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants at
Time for Baseball Hall of Fame ballots to be made public
James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets drives past
Hard for Harden to assess state of the Nets right now
Didn’t find what you were looking for?