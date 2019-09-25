Isles trim roster by 12 as training camp nears end

The Islanders further reduced their training camp roster to 40 by re-assigning 12 players to their AHL affiliate in Bridgeport on Wednesday.

Forwards Kieffer Bellows, Arnaud Durandeau, Scott Eansor, Ryan Hitchcock of Manhasset, Mason Jobst, Otto Koivula, Jeff Kubiak, Kyle MacLean, Nick Schilkey and John Stevens and defensemen Sebastian Aho and Grant Hutton were re-assigned to the Sound Tigers.

None required waivers to be re-assigned.

The Islanders conclude their preseason schedule against the Rangers on Saturday night at Bridgeport. The regular-season opener is Oct. 4 against the Capitals at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum. The Islanders must pare down to 23 players by then.