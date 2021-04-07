Ryan Pulock keeps shooting, Adam Pelech keeps breaking up plays and the top-pair defensemen continue to be key contributors as the Islanders keep winning.

The Islanders, tied with the Capitals atop the East Division, have won the first three games of a six-game homestand as they face the Flyers on Thursday night at Nassau Coliseum.

Both Pelech and Pulock were extremely noticeable in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over the Capitals.

Pulock took a team-high five shots in a team-high 23:09 and Brock Nelson scored the lone goal of the game in the third period on the rebound of his blast from the right point. Pelech logged 21:35 and blocked three shots, including defenseman Brenden Dillon’s hard wrister off his left ankle in the second period that left him in pain on the Islanders’ bench.

"They’ve done a really good job," coach Barry Trotz said before Wednesday’s off day. "I think defending is a five-man task every night, but they are a big part of it. I just like their poise. I think Pelly is playing really good hockey right now. The same with Pully."

They’ve gone four games without being on ice for a goal against as a pair despite consistent matchups against the opposition’s top line.

It’s what the Islanders lacked during last season’s playoff push as they struggled to qualify after Pelech injured his Achilles tendon in early January. Pelech, thought to be lost for the season before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a pause in March, was back when play resumed in August as the Islanders reached the Eastern Conference final.

"Those two guys have been unbelievable," right wing Cal Clutterbuck said. "With Pelly getting injured last year, you see the hole that puts in the lineup. He’s got a special talent. Pulls, him, too, he’s gone to another level in his game."

Pulock’s booming slap shot from the point is the hardest on the Islanders and he’s also skated free for in-tight chances, such as trying to squeeze the puck through Vitek Vanecek’s goalie pads on Tuesday. Yet, Pulock is still without a goal after matching his career high with 10 last season.

"It can be frustrating," Pulock said. "But I can’t let that bother me and I think I’ve done a good job of that. If I keep getting those chances, it’s going to happen. I’d be more worried if I wasn’t getting those looks."

"He’s shooting the puck, he’s playing with poise," Trotz said. "To me, he’s grown. I know he hasn’t gotten the goals but he’s getting some pretty good looks. I’ll take his game right now over any game he had last year."

Pulock (13 assists) signed a two-year, $10 million deal last offseason as a restricted free agent that will make him an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Pelech (two goals, eight assists), an impending RFA with arbitration rights, will also see a big payday coming off a four-year, $6.4 million deal. His new cap hit will almost certainly be in the range of Pulock’s $5 million.