Ryan Pulock’s development as a rookie was one of the more promising aspects of the Islanders’ disappointing last season.

The restricted free-agent defenseman, 23, agreed to a new, two-year deal on Tuesday. Financial terms were not immediately available. Pulock, coming off a three-year, $4.28-million entry-level deal, received a qualifying offer of $874,125 but was not arbitration eligible.

Pulock, the 15th overall pick in 2013, had 10 goals and 22 assists in 68 games and also showed improvement in his defensive game as the season progressed.

Pulock’s signing leaves the Islanders with just one unsigned RFA, center Brock Nelson, who has an arbitration hearing set for Aug. 3 after receiving a qualifying offer of $3.5 million.

On Monday, the Islanders agreed to a two-year, $1.4-million deal with RFA defenseman Devon Toews, 24, and a two-year, two-way deal with RFA defenseman Kyle Burroughs, 23, that carries an NHL salary cap hit of $675,000, as reported by CapFriendly.com.