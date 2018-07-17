TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Morning
79° Good Morning
SportsHockeyIslanders

Ryan Pulock and Islanders agree to terms on new deal

Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock skates against the Jets

Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock skates against the Jets during a game at Barclays Center on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com
Print

Ryan Pulock’s development as a rookie was one of the more promising aspects of the Islanders’ disappointing last season.

The restricted free-agent defenseman, 23, agreed to a new, two-year deal on Tuesday. Financial terms were not immediately available. Pulock, coming off a three-year, $4.28-million entry-level deal, received a qualifying offer of $874,125 but was not arbitration eligible.

Pulock, the 15th overall pick in 2013, had 10 goals and 22 assists in 68 games and also showed improvement in his defensive game as the season progressed.

Pulock’s signing leaves the Islanders with just one unsigned RFA, center Brock Nelson, who has an arbitration hearing set for Aug. 3 after receiving a qualifying offer of $3.5 million.

On Monday, the Islanders agreed to a two-year, $1.4-million deal with RFA defenseman Devon Toews, 24, and a two-year, two-way deal with RFA defenseman Kyle Burroughs, 23, that carries an NHL salary cap hit of $675,000, as reported by CapFriendly.com.

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com

New York Sports

Fans hang out in the Citi Pavilion before A night in Citi Pavilion at Citi Field
Aaron Judge of the Yankees and the American Aaron Judge’s HR Derby win last year still talk of town
Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom smiles in the DeGrom’s agent wants contract extension or trade
Knicks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. reacts against the Tim Hardaway Jr.: Lowest point to top of game
Jacob deGrom's agent is demanding a trade Lennon: Little leverage now for deGrom’s agent
Luis Severino of the Yankees and the American Luis Severino: Chris Sale deserves to start ASG