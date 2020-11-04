And then there was one.

The Islanders announced on Wednesday a two-year deal with restricted free agent defenseman Ryan Pulock as the sides avoided a scheduled arbitration hearing for Friday. Pulock’s new contract carries a salary cap hit of $5 million, a significant raise from his $2 million cap hit the previous two seasons.

The top-pair defenseman’s new deal leaves top-line center Mathew Barzal as the Islanders’ lone remaining RFA. It also leaves the Islanders with approximately $3.9 million in space under the flat salary cap of $81.5 million for 2020-21, with Barzal likely to cost around $7 million against the cap.

The Islanders can exceed the cap ceiling by 10% during the offseason – and there’s no set date for the start of the next season, though the NHL is targeting Jan. 1. Pulock’s signing also triggers a second buyout period for the Islanders that will open on Friday. Only players with a cap hit of at least $4 million are eligible to be bought out.

More likely, Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello will have to swing another deal to free cap space for Barzal and to finalize deals with unrestricted free agents Matt Martin, defenseman Andy Greene and goalie Cory Schneider.

Lamoriello traded top-four defenseman Devon Toews, at the time an RFA who had elected arbitration, to the Colorado Avalanche, 26, on Oct. 12 for two second-round picks. Toews subsequently signed a four-year, $16.4 million deal with the Avalanche.

Pulock, also 26, had 10 goals and 25 assists as he played in all 68 regular-season games before last season was cut short on March 12 by the COVID-19 pandemic. He added two goals and eight assists in the Islanders’ 22 postseason games as they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 1993.

Overall, Pulock has 31 goals and 77 assists in 234 career games since the Islanders selected him 15th overall in 2013. He has led the Islanders’ defensemen in scoring the past two seasons.