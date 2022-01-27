Ryan Pulock will determine the timetable for his long-awaited return to the Islanders’ lineup.

The top-pair defenseman, still on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury, rejoined his teammates for the Islanders’ morning skate on Thursday before the team faced the Kings at UBS Arena.

But how that translates into Pulock being able to play in a game is "really a question for the player," coach Barry Trotz said, when asked. Pulock missed his 23rd game.

"That’s really the player’s decision," Trotz said. "He’ll know how comfortable feels. Where his conditioning is. I will have an observation. But, really, it’s going to end up being a player’s decision saying, ‘I feel like I’m ready to go.’ Then, it’s in my court. I’m not there yet."

Pulock was initially expected to miss four to six weeks and had been skating on his own.

He may be hard pressed to find practice time with the Islanders, who began a stretch of four games in six days leading into the All-Star break.

So it may be more plausible to project Pulock’s return to come after the All-Star break. The Islanders resume the season with a four-game road trip starting at Vancouver on Feb. 9. Presumably, Pulock will make that trip.

Doughty’s 1,000th

Drew Doughty, a former Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defenseman and two-time Stanley Cup champion, will play in his milestone 1,000th regular-season game. All have come with the Kings, who selected him second overall in 2008.

"He plays against the team’s best and suppresses offense for the opposition and he drives the offense," Trotz said. "He is a leader. He has impact every night.

"I’ve had had the good fortune of getting to work with him with Team Canada. He’s not shy of getting involved, either. One thousand games and big minutes. It’s very impressive."