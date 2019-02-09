Defenseman Ryan Pulock scored two go-ahead goals for the Islanders. The second one was a winner.

His goal at 2:23 of overtime gave the Islanders a 4-3 win over the Avalanche on Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 14,216 at Barclays Center.

Pulock had given the Islanders, who rallied from a two-goal deficit, a 3-2 lead on a four-on-three power play at 13:57 of the third period. Mathew Barzal and the Avalanche’s Carl Soderberg were called for roughing minors after a nasty tussle near the Colorado crease and the Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog hooked Brock Nelson off the ensuing faceoff.

But J.T. Compher tied the score at 3-3 at 17:15 with a backhand off defenseman Devon Toews’ skate.

Josh Bailey, backhanding in his own rebound, pulled the Islanders into a 2-2 tie at 8:03 of the third period.

Robin Lehner made 25 saves for the Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders (32-16-6) while Semyon Varlamov stopped 37 shots for the Avalanche (22-22-10)

The Islanders played without Cal Clutterbuck after the fourth-line right wing exited Thursday night’s 2-1 shootout win over the Devils at Prudential Center at 5:50 of the second period. Tom Kuhnhackl too Clutterbuck’s spot as he played in his first game since Jan. 3.

Jordan Eberle, at the left post, stuffed in the rebound of captain Anders Lee’s shot from the slot to pull the Islanders within 2-1 at 18:13 of the s econd period. Defenseman Erik Johnson’s hard shot from the slot beat Lehner over his right shoulder as the Avalanche took a 2-0 lead at 2:36 of the second period.

Carl Soderberg had given the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 10:19 of the first period, getting to the low slot and knocking in the puck after it caromed off the end boards.

The Islanders also face the Wild on Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn.