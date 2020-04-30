TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders

Islanders agree to terms with Samuel Bolduc, a 2019 draft pick

Samuel Bolduc after being selected 57th overall by

Samuel Bolduc after being selected 57th overall by the New York Islanders during the 2019 NHL Draft at Rogers Arena on June 22, 2019 in Vancouver. Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Light

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The Islanders will have one of their top defense prospects in the organization whenever hockey is able to resume.

Samuel Bolduc, 19, selected in the second round, 57th overall, in 2019, has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level deal, the team announced on Thursday.

The 6-4, 211-pound defenseman split last season between Blainville-Boisbriand and Sherbrooke in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, compiling a career-high 43 points on 11 goals and 32 assists. He had three goals and 16 assists on the power play.

Bolduc, who has 22 goals and 72 assists in 189 QMJHL games, is eligible to be assigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Also on Thursday, Bridgeport announced defenseman Adam Brubacher had agreed to an AHL contract. The 6-4, 201-pound Brubacher, 24, an undrafted free agent out of Rochester Institute of Technology, attended the Islanders’ prospect development camp last summer.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

