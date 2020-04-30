The Islanders will have one of their top defense prospects in the organization whenever hockey is able to resume.

Samuel Bolduc, 19, selected in the second round, 57th overall, in 2019, has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level deal, the team announced on Thursday.

The 6-4, 211-pound defenseman split last season between Blainville-Boisbriand and Sherbrooke in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, compiling a career-high 43 points on 11 goals and 32 assists. He had three goals and 16 assists on the power play.

Bolduc, who has 22 goals and 72 assists in 189 QMJHL games, is eligible to be assigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Also on Thursday, Bridgeport announced defenseman Adam Brubacher had agreed to an AHL contract. The 6-4, 201-pound Brubacher, 24, an undrafted free agent out of Rochester Institute of Technology, attended the Islanders’ prospect development camp last summer.