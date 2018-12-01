Katie McCabe had no idea she was moments away from being showered with gifts as she walked into Nassau Coliseum Saturday night, but the Sayville resident still had a huge smile.

For McCabe, like the thousands of other fans in attendance, having the Islanders back on Long Island was reason enough to be excited.

McCabe’s night became that much more exciting as she found out she was the one-millionth fan in Nassau Coliseum history. That tally included concerts and other events, but it was probably fitting that this milestone in the 46-year-old arena’s history happened for an Islanders game.

“I was so giddy just coming into the Coliseum, to be back,” said McCabe, who walked into the arena with her fiance, Doug Meehan, his brother Michael and Michale's wife Lauren. “I walked through and I’m waiting for the three of them to follow me and I see everybody staring at me. I’m like, ‘did I do something? Is my hat on backward? What’s going on?’ And then all of sudden they’re throwing confetti at me.

“I’m one of 18 cousins and there’s 13 of us here,” McCabe added, though she would not be sitting with them, as she received rinkside seats as part of the promotion.

She also received an autographed jersey and tickets to future events at Coliseum, but McCabe said that just being back for Islanders game was special enough. “I love the Coliseum. My parents grew up in Uniondale. This is home...This where we belong.”

She was hardly alone in feeling this way.

“From someone who grew up down the block, this is a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful, wonderful day,” said Leon Bassen of East Meadow. "When you look around here, you see a wonderful fan base, the best in the entire NHL.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It means everything to be back,” said Eric Delorfano of West Islip. “This is where our history is. This where our championships were won.”

Said Farmingdale’s Nick Haralambidis, “The Islanders are Nassau County. This is where we started, so it’s great to have them back.”

Bassen shared the feeling of many of his fellow fans in thinking that the team’s final playoff game in April 2015 meant it was gone from the Coliseum for good.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a few years and I never thought it would happen,” he said. “In my heart of hearts, did I hope that maybe we could get back here at some point? Of course I did, but I didn’t think it would happen. And here we are.”