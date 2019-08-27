TODAY'S PAPER
Scott Gomez won't return as Islanders assistant coach

Islanders assistant coach Scott Gomez looks on from the bench during a game against the Wild at Barclays Center on Feb. 10. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Scott Gomez’s two-season tenure as an Islanders’ assistant coach has ended.

The team confirmed on Tuesday Gomez will not return to the organization on coach Barry Trotz’s staff in 2019-20, though the Islanders also emphasized Gomez was not fired.

However, Gomez’s spot on the staff became tenuous when Jim Hiller was hired away from the Maple Leafs on June 19 as an assistant.

Hiller ran the Maple Leafs’ power play under Mike Babcock and it is presumed he will also do so with the Islanders. That was Gomez’s responsibility under Trotz last season and also on Doug Weight’s staff in 2018-19.

But the Islanders’ power play ranked 29th in the 31-team NHL last season.

Gomez, 39, played in the NHL from 1999-2016. He won two Stanley Cups with the Devils — then run by Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello — and also played two seasons with the Rangers after signing a seven-year, $51.5 million deal in 2007.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

