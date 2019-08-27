Scott Gomez won't return as Islanders assistant coach

Scott Gomez’s two-season tenure as an Islanders’ assistant coach has ended.

The team confirmed on Tuesday Gomez will not return to the organization on coach Barry Trotz’s staff in 2019-20, though the Islanders also emphasized Gomez was not fired.

However, Gomez’s spot on the staff became tenuous when Jim Hiller was hired away from the Maple Leafs on June 19 as an assistant.

Hiller ran the Maple Leafs’ power play under Mike Babcock and it is presumed he will also do so with the Islanders. That was Gomez’s responsibility under Trotz last season and also on Doug Weight’s staff in 2018-19.

But the Islanders’ power play ranked 29th in the 31-team NHL last season.

Gomez, 39, played in the NHL from 1999-2016. He won two Stanley Cups with the Devils — then run by Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello — and also played two seasons with the Rangers after signing a seven-year, $51.5 million deal in 2007.