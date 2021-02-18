TODAY'S PAPER
With heavy schedule, Isles' Ilya Sorokin to play more, but Semyon Varlamov gets the start Thursday

Semyon Varlamov of the New York Islanders skates

Semyon Varlamov of the New York Islanders skates against the Boston Bruins at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The goalie decision for Thursday night’s game against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena was not a difficult one at all for Islanders coach Barry Trotz.

Semyon Varlamov was back in net after Russian rookie Ilya Sorokin earned his first NHL victory with a 3-0 win in Buffalo on Tuesday night.

"Zero impact," Trotz said of Sorokin’s performance in his decision making. "Varly was getting this game all along. There’s no reason not to, I think Varly’s played exceptionally well as well."

Varlamov entered Thursday tied for the NHL lead with three shutouts, a 7-2-2 record, 1.89 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage. Thursday is the Islanders' 16th game and Varlamov's 12th start.

Sorokin’s last two starts have come in the second game of back-to-back sets. The Islanders have one more back-to-back set this month, facing the Penguins at Nassau Coliseum on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.

But they play on back-to-back days three times in March during a stretch of 16 games in 29 days.

Trotz acknowledged the heavy schedule will likely lead to Sorokin seeing more playing time.

"I think, going forward, it may," Trotz said. "We’ll start to plot it as the season changes. We have some changes in our schedule for the next month. I think next month is going to be a bear of a month for every team in this league. If you don’t have two goaltenders able to play every night, then you’re going to be in trouble."

Added defenseman Ryan Pulock, "We believe in both guys. I think it was huge for Ilya to get his first win, his first shutout and I think that kind of gets the guys excited. We’re happy for him. But we have confidence in both guys on any given night. It’s big for our team."

