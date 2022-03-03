TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Despite loss, Barry Trotz sees Semyon Varlamov improving

Semyon Varlamov of the Islanders makes a glove

Semyon Varlamov of the Islanders makes a glove save in the second period against the Canucks at UBS Arena on Thursday. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Semyon Varlamov has not had a heavy workload of late, with the Islanders turning to Ilya Sorokin as their No. 1 goalie.

But coach Barry Trotz said he believes Varlamov is still becoming more consistent after missing all of training camp and the start of the season while recovering from a lower-body injury.

Varlamov stopped 34 shots in Thursday night’s 4-3 loss to the Canucks at UBS Arena.

"We finally gave him more than one goal," Trotz said. "He’s moving better. I feel like he’s catching up to the train a little bit after how much time he’s missed this year and the stops and starts of our season. He’s starting to look like the Varly we all know and love."

Varlamov was starting for just the second time in 12 games and is a candidate to be moved in advance of the NHL trade deadline on March 21 with one season remaining on his four-year, $20 million deal, his $5 million salary-cap hit a pricey one if he’s going to be Ilya Sorokin’s backup.

Isles files

Matt Martin logged 11:53 without a shot as he was re-inserted onto Casey Cizikas’ line with Cal Clutterbuck after being a healthy scratch the previous two games…Mathew Barzal (lower body) and defenseman Zdeno Chara (upper body) both missed their third straight game and are day to day…Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s second-period assist extended his point streak to four games…Defenseman Noah Dobson’s 10 goals since Dec. 5 lead all NHL defenseman over that span…The Islanders are playing 17 games in March — 11 at home — making it the busiest month in franchise history…The Islanders did not receive a power play against the Canucks’ penalty kill, ranked last in the NHL. Said Trotz, "There was a couple of times I thought there was an opportunity to call it."

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

New York Sports

Nets forward Kevin Durant looks on against the
Durant's return not enough as Nets lose to Heat
Josh Bailey and Semyon Varlamov of the Islanders
Islanders find way to lose late to Canucks
New York Knicks' RJ Barrett, center, goes up
Randle, Barrett toeing the Knicks' company line
Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson, second from left, leaves
Isles getting much-needed offense from defensemen
Nets forward Joe Harris dribbles the ball against
Nets' Harris needs another ankle surgery, is out for season
MLB lead negotiator Dan Halem, left, met with
Streamlined MLB labor negotiations restart in NY
Didn’t find what you were looking for?