TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
SEARCH
41° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov available for home opener against the Bruins

Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov protects the net during

Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov protects the net during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Jan. 13, 2021. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov is available for Monday’s home opener against the Bruins at Nassau Coliseum.

Varlamov was the intended starter for Saturday’s 5-0 loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden but was hit under his mask by Cal Clutterbuck’s shot in pre-game warmups and immediately exited the ice. Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves in his NHL debut behind the Islanders’ sloppy defensive effort.

"Ilya and Varly are both available," coach Barry Trotz said on Monday morning.

The Islanders did not hold a morning skate and did not practice on Sunday. Trotz indicated the lineup was likely to be the same as Saturday.

"I think, for the most part, the group that played in that game, you’ve got to give them a little bit of a reprieve," Trotz said. "Probably a very similar lineup."

That same lineup, with Varlamov making 24 saves, opened the season with a 4-0 win over the Rangers at the Garden on Thursday night.

Goalie Tuukka Rask will start for the Bruins, who split their first two games against the Devils at New Jersey, winning a 3-2 shootout on Thursday and losing 2-1 in overtime on Saturday on rookie Yegor Sharangovich’s goal with 1.7 seconds remaining. The Bruins have yet to score a goal playing five-on-five.a

The game will be the first at the Coliseum for the Islanders since a 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes on March 7.

"It’s kind of crazy to think about that," left wing Anthony Beauvillier said. "But it’s really good to be back at the Coli."

No fans will be in attendance for what will likely be the Islanders’ last-ever home opener at the Coliseum with UBS Arena at Belmont Park targeted to open in November.

Sign up for Newsday's Islanders texts with a 14-day free trial at newsday.com/islestext.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

New York Sports

NFL Hall of Famer Joe Namath leaves the Glauber: Namath conflicted by Jets' win, loss of Lawrence
A view of the ice at Nassau Coliseum Temporary words on Coliseum ice: Nassau Live Center
Orlando Magic forward James Ennis III (11) shoots Barrett has a hand defensively in Knicks' win
Orlando Magic center Khem Birch and New York Defense saves the day again in Knicks' win over Magic
Kevin Durant #7 and James Harden #13 of Familiar faces Durant, D'Antoni help Harden get acclimated
Rangers head coach David Quinn at training camp Quinn to stick with Rangers' lineup; thrilled with Trouba's effort 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search