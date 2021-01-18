Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov is available for Monday’s home opener against the Bruins at Nassau Coliseum.

Varlamov was the intended starter for Saturday’s 5-0 loss to the Rangers at Madison Square Garden but was hit under his mask by Cal Clutterbuck’s shot in pre-game warmups and immediately exited the ice. Ilya Sorokin made 27 saves in his NHL debut behind the Islanders’ sloppy defensive effort.

"Ilya and Varly are both available," coach Barry Trotz said on Monday morning.

The Islanders did not hold a morning skate and did not practice on Sunday. Trotz indicated the lineup was likely to be the same as Saturday.

"I think, for the most part, the group that played in that game, you’ve got to give them a little bit of a reprieve," Trotz said. "Probably a very similar lineup."

That same lineup, with Varlamov making 24 saves, opened the season with a 4-0 win over the Rangers at the Garden on Thursday night.

Goalie Tuukka Rask will start for the Bruins, who split their first two games against the Devils at New Jersey, winning a 3-2 shootout on Thursday and losing 2-1 in overtime on Saturday on rookie Yegor Sharangovich’s goal with 1.7 seconds remaining. The Bruins have yet to score a goal playing five-on-five.a

The game will be the first at the Coliseum for the Islanders since a 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes on March 7.

"It’s kind of crazy to think about that," left wing Anthony Beauvillier said. "But it’s really good to be back at the Coli."

No fans will be in attendance for what will likely be the Islanders’ last-ever home opener at the Coliseum with UBS Arena at Belmont Park targeted to open in November.

