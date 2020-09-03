This time, there was no question who would be in net for the Islanders.

Semyon Varlamov started Thursday night’s Game 6 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto after stopping 28 shots in Tuesday night’s 4-3 overtime loss as the Flyers staved off elimination.

There had been some debate as to whether Islanders coach Barry Trotz would go back to Varlamov for Game 5 after Thomas Greiss made 36 saves in Sunday’s 3-2 win in Game 4.

But that game was played as a back-to-back after Varlamov backstopped the Islanders to a 3-1 win in Saturday’s Game 3 with 26 saves.

Varlamov started for the 14th time in the Islanders’ 15 postseason games. Greiss’ only other postseason appearance came in the Flyers’ 4-3 overtime win in Game 2 as he relieved Varlamov in the first period after the Islanders had fallen behind, 3-0.

Emotional return

Forward Oskar Lindblom returned to the Flyers’ lineup for the first time since Dec. 7 after being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a form of bone cancer, on Dec. 13.

Lindblom only finished his chemotherapy treatments on July 2 and is still nearly bald.

He had participated in warmups before the last two games before being scratched. But Flyers coach Alain Vigneault and his teammates have all spoken about the inspiration the team drew from seeing Lindblom working to get back.

“He’s in the gym every day,” Vigneault said. “I’ve rarely seen a young man put himself through what he is putting himself through. What he already had put himself through to get healthy.”

Notes & quotes

The Islanders dressed the same 18 skaters for the fourth straight game…Left wing Michael Raffl was back in the Flyers’ lineup for the first time since Game 1…Rookie left wing Joel Farabee did not dress for the first time this series.