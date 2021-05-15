TODAY'S PAPER
Semyon Varlamov practices, looks good to go in goal for Islanders ahead of Game 1 vs. Penguins

Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov #40 of the New York Islanders defends the net during the second period against the New Jersey Devils at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Uniondale, New York. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Any lingering concern should be alleviated regarding goalie Semyon Varlamov’s availability for Sunday afternoon’s opener of the Islanders’ first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh.

The presumed Game 1 starter was a full participant in the Islanders’ final pre-playoff practice on Saturday morning at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow.

Varlamov exited Monday’s season-finale in Boston after two periods with an unspecified strain and did not practice on either Wednesday or Thursday.

Coach Barry Trotz said Varlamov also skated for 35-40 minutes on Friday with the Islanders’ taxi squad and minor-league Black Aces.

Trotz acknowledged it was important for Varlamov to practice on Saturday.

"He skated with the group," Trotz said. "We’ll see where he is [Sunday]. He feels pretty good but we’ll make all the right decisions."

Varlamov was 11-7-0 with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in last season’s playoffs.

Playoff beards

The visual evidence continues to mount among the Islanders that president and general manager Lou Lamoriello’s longstanding regular-season dictum against facial hair has once again been lifted for the playoffs.

Kyle Palmieri, Jordan Eberle and Cal Clutterbuck seem in a three-way tie for whose beard is coming in fastest.

"As soon as I put the razor away, it gets me excited," Eberle said. "I love growing a beard. Having to shave all year, for me, I pretty much have to shave every day. It’s a little bit of a break in the morning. But not only that, you feel more grizzled and a little bit more like a playoff hockey player."

Pens’ notes

Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith (undisclosed) did not participate in Saturday’s practice and coach Mike Sullivan listed him as day-to-day. Maxime Lagace will back up Tristan Jarry if DeSmith is unavailable for Game 1. Sullivan also listed Evgeni Malkin among the Penguins’ game-time decisions.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

