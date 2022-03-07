Semyon Varlamov could be an attractive trade target for a playoff contender needing to shore up its goaltending. And the Islanders may be willing to move their playoff starter for back-to-back runs to the NHL semifinals with one season remaining on his four-year, $20 million deal in advance of the trade deadline on March 21.

That’s because Ilya Sorokin has emerged as the Islanders’ No. 1 goalie, in part because Varlamov started this season hurt and has also missed time in COVID-19 quarantine in Calgary.

But Varlamov was in net on Monday night against the Avalanche at UBS Arena after Sorokin started 11 of the previous 13 games.

And, for now, coach Barry Trotz said the workload will be shared more going forward.

"We’ve got to play them both," Trotz said. "We’re playing 30 games in 50 days. We’ve got to stretch it out here a little bit. We’re playing four or five games a week. We’re looking at it game by game here."

Of course, playing Varlamov more regularly would also showcase him for potential trade partners.

Welcome (re-)addition

The Islanders didn’t want to lose depth forward Austin Czarnik on waivers to the expansion Seattle Kraken on Feb. 8. They were more than happy to claim him back on Sunday.

"He gives us some depth," Trotz said. "We start playing all these games, you start getting nicked up. He can play in multiple positions and give you some really good minutes so we’re glad to have him back in the organization."

For now, Czarnik has been re-assigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport. He has two goals and three assists in 15 games for the Islanders in two seasons and has also played for the Bruins and Flames.

Dad power

Kyle Palmieri entered Monday with six goals in 10 games – plus two disallowed goals in Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Blues – since re-entering the lineup after his wife, Ashlee, gave birth to the couple’s first child, a son, Luca.

Coincidence? After all, Palmieri had just one goal in his first 29 games before finding his scoring touch in his next 10 games.

"It kind of throws every bit of a routine off," Palmieri said of being a father. "But it’s been awesome. He turned a month yesterday. But it’s been weird, I’ve been gone pretty much half of it. My wife is doing a great job and I’m really proud of her and it’s just a really cool experience to kind of learn as you go."

Isles files

Mathew Barzal (lower body) and defenseman Zdeno Chara (upper body) remain day to day as each missed their fifth straight game. "They do the rehab and then they go on the ice by themselves," Trotz said. "Once they can get to the point where they can join us on a regular basis, they will do that. They’re in different phases of that…" Defenseman Parker Wotherspoon was re-assigned to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport…Ross Johnston and Otto Koivula were the healthy scratches.