The important thing, as far as Barry Trotz is concerned, is that he and the Islanders know — and confirmed last week — that they have two goaltenders in excellent form right now. It made things a lot easier for Trotz, the Islanders coach, when he had to choose his starting goaltender for Game 5 of the Islanders’ second-round series against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Ultimately, Trotz went with Semyon Varlamov, who has been tremendous so far in the postseason and who started his 13th game inside the Toronto bubble on Tuesday. But he could have just as easily rationalized going with Thomas Greiss, who had started Game 4 on Sunday and was brilliant in a 3-2 win.

“To me, it's gut feeling,’’ Trotz said in his pregame media briefing Tuesday, when asked what criteria makes the decision for him on which goalie to play. “It's getting a feel for the goaltender. Sometimes, the other thing I look at is a little bit of [the] opponent, for certain people, and a little bit of history. So those three components go in [to the decision], and if a guy's in a rhythm. I think both of our guys have a really good rhythm. So, to be honest with you, I don't think I can make a poor choice, based on the way both have provided us goaltending through the playoffs.’’

After the Isles’ Phase 3 training camp, prior to the NHL’s restart, Trotz settled on Varlamov to open the qualifying round series against Florida. The Isles won that best-of-5 series in four games, and Trotz stayed with Varlamov, through the five-game first-round series win over Washington, and into the beginning of the series against the Flyers.

Varlamov ended up starting the first 12 games for the Isles in the Toronto bubble. But when the 32-year-old Russian gave up three goals on 10 shots in Game 2 against the Flyers, Trotz pulled Varlamov and inserted Greiss, the 34-year-old German who shared the net with Varlamov all season. Greiss stopped the first 20 shots he saw as the Isles rallied from a 3-0 deficit to force overtime and was beaten only once, on Philippe Myers’ overtime winner in the Flyers’ 4-3 win.

After the NHL shut down for two days in solidarity with the sports world’s protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Varlamov returned to the net for Game 3 on Saturday and played well in the Isles’ 3-1 win. With Game 4 coming on the second night of a back-to-back, Trotz started Greiss in Game 4, and he made 36 saves in the Islanders’ 3-2 win.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

So after a day off Monday, Trotz had two legit options for Game 5: Varlamov, who was 9-2, with a 1.69 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage and two shutouts coming into Tuesday, or Greiss, who was 1-1, with a 1.68 GAA and .949 save percentage.

To the other players, it wouldn’t have mattered who Trotz chose to play.

“Obviously they're a little bit different in different ways,’’ defenseman Ryan Pulock said of Varlamov and Greiss. “But you know we have utmost confidence with both of them. It doesn't really matter. They've both been great.’’