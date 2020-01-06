The early-season goalie rotation that stretched for a franchise-record 33 games has turned into a more standard starter-backup model for the Islanders.

But it finally will be Thomas Greiss’ turn again on Tuesday night against the last-place Devils at Prudential Center as the Islanders complete a back-to-back. Semyon Varlamov made his season-high fifth straight start against the Avalanche on Monday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

“Varly has been playing great,” Greiss said. “I will get my chance to jump back in there and I’ll play my best and we’ll go from there.”

Greiss’ last appearance came in a 5-2 loss at Chicago on Dec. 27 when he was pulled at 11:56 of the first period after allowing three goals on 11 shots.

He is 11-7-0 with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage but he has won just one of his last six starts, a 32-save effort in a 3-1 victory at Florida on Dec. 12. He also was pulled after two periods of an 8-3 loss to the Predators at the Coliseum on Dec. 17 after giving up five goals on 15 shots.

Varlamov made 29 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Devils on Thursday night at the Coliseum.

“They’re a hard-working team,” Greiss said. “They’re a young team and fast. They play pretty loose. They don’t have too much pressure going for them. Especially lately, they’ve been playing really well."

Notes & quotes: Captain Anders Lee played his 241st straight game, moving past J.P. Parise into sole possession of the sixth-longest streak in team history. Hall of Famer Denis Potvin is fifth at 262 games and Billy Harris is the franchise leader at 576 games . . . The Islanders (25-12-3 before Monday's game) were 23-14-4 at last season’s midpoint . . . Defenseman Sebastian Aho and Ross Johnston remained the healthy scratches.