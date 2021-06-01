In his postgame Zoom press conference Monday night, Islanders coach Barry Trotz advocated for his team’s top goaltender, Semyon Varlamov, to be a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s best goalie. But when the three finalists were announced Tuesday, Varlamov was not among them.

Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy, the winner in 2018-19, was named a finalist for the fourth consecutive year, with Vegas’ Marc-Andre Fleury and Colorado's Philipp Grubauer the other two finalists, both for the first time.

"I'm disappointed,’’ Trotz said Tuesday. "I'm biased, a little bit, because I get to see ‘Varly’ from a day in and day out, aspect. He's probably been our MVP this year. I can't challenge the three finalists. Vasilevskiy has been outstanding, Fleury's been outstanding, and I've had Philipp Grubauer [with the Washington Capitals], and he's been outstanding.’’

The three finalists were the top three goaltenders in wins (Vasilevskiy, 31, Grubauer 30, Fleury 26). Varlamov led the league in save percentage with .929 and was third in goals-against average with 2.04, behind Grubauer (1.95) and Fleury (1.98). Varlamov’s seven shutouts were tied with Grubauer for the most in the league. Fleury had six and Vasilevskiy five.

The award is voted on by the league’s general managers.

DeBrusk fined $5,000

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk was fined the maximum $5,000 for crosschecking Islanders D Scott Mayfield in the back of the helmet. He was not penalized on the play.

Isles files

Boston G Tuukka Rask is being bothered by an injury, but should be OK to play Game 3, according to Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. "He’s been dealing with some injuries all year,’’ Cassidy said of Rask, "Right now, I don’t believe there’s any reason to think he won’t be ready to go Thursday.’’… Trotz was asked about the status of RW Oliver Wahlstrom, who has missed the last three games with an unspecified injury. "It's day to day right now. He's skating,’’ Trotz said. "And there is a possibility, yes.’’